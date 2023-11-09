Explorer: students in the AI program train to solve real-world problems

Michael Voytinsky and Krunal Upadhyay are students the artificial intelligence software development program. Photo credit: Zaynab Safa

The college’s new artificial intelligence software development program celebrated its first anniversary in the spring. Launched in 2022, the program’s purposes is to handle the growing need for artificial intelligence software development knowledge in the market.

Importantly, AI developers must have a solid grasp of the ethical issues the application raises.

“We are learning new procedures, new tasks as well as how and what kind of preparations we would need for software development and the logical ethical stuff that will connect us with social and technology aspects,” said Krunal Upadhyay, a student in the Artificial Intelligence Software Development program.

Graduates of this one-year graduate certificate program with a co-op option will be prepared to handle the increasing need for AI software development skills in the job market.

Why do students take this program?

Students learn how to solve real-world AI problems in an organized setting through the course of study, which will prepare them to graduate and pursue their love of solving real-world AI challenges for a job.

“I started thinking about this program when I came across ChatGPT, I wanted to get back into programming and saw this program as a good opportunity,” said Michael Voytinsky a first-year artificial intelligence software development student.

Software engineers are expected to face this kind of challenge as artificial intelligence and related software approaches have become more and more common in recent years. The needs of such software developers are met by this program.

Who makes up this program’s community?

Voytinsky says the students in his class are a very diverse group.

“There are some who have many years of experience in the industry and everything in between and none are really expecting the same thing,” he said. “It wasn’t quite what I was expecting. It’s a lot more demanding then I was expecting but its been interesting and hopefully it will continue to be interesting.”

Todd Kelley, the coordinator of the program and professor keeps the program curriculum relevant and up to date in collaboration with the program advisory committee which is made up of experts currently working in industry.

“I also organize student orientation and attend program council meetings where students have a voice in the future direction of the program,” he said.