Christmas Craft Show brings thousands of visitors to Nepean Sportsplex

Owner of Apiverte Inc., Sandra Bornn, stands in front of her collection of products at the Christmas Craft Show on Nov. 4. Photo credit: Andrew Sorokan

For 50 years, the Christmas Craft Show at the Nepean Sportsplex has brought shoppers from all over the greater Ottawa area to buy special gifts around Christmas time.

This year was the same, welcoming 2,227 visitors by mid-afternoon on Nov. 4. The event hosted 117 vendors selling their merchandise. Of those 117 vendors, 33 were first-time sellers at the event.

The craft show started on Nov. 2. and closed its doors for the weekend at 4 p.m. on Nov. 5.

One of the first-time vendors was Sandra Bornn, who is the owner and founder of Apiverte Inc. which sells raw honey sourced from the Gatineau hills.

Bornn observed a nice atmosphere at the event and expressed interest in returning the following year.

“Absolutely. It’s a nice vibe here,” Bornn said when asked about returning to next year’s craft show.

Other vendors returned to the Sportsplex for what has become a yearly trip.

“My grandfather has come here for the past 10-15 years,” said Hayden Carmichael from Carmichael Meats Inc.

“It’s been great,” said Carmichael. “Busier than I thought.”

Mario Laurin from De L’arbre À Votre Table was at the Sportsplex for the sixth time. De L’arbre À Votre Table has created handmade cutting boards, charcuterie boards, cheese boards and cribbage boards since 2013.

“It’s a good year. Lots of sales. We are very happy,” Laurin said.

There was a wide range of products at the Sportsplex, from food and beverage companies to paintings and everything in between. The event started in 1973 and has been a staple in the community.