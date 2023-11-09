Featured Stories News

Christmas Craft Show brings thousands of visitors to Nepean Sportsplex

ByAndrew Sorokan

Nov 9, 2023
Owner of Apiverte Inc., Sandra Bornn, stands in front of her collection of products at the Christmas Craft Show on Nov. 4. Photo credit: Andrew Sorokan

For 50 years, the Christmas Craft Show at the Nepean Sportsplex has brought shoppers from all over the greater Ottawa area to buy special gifts around Christmas time.

This year was the same, welcoming 2,227 visitors by mid-afternoon on Nov. 4. The event hosted 117 vendors selling their merchandise. Of those 117 vendors, 33 were first-time sellers at the event.

Eighty-four returning vendors made up over 70 per cent of vendors at the Nepean Sportsplex Christmas Craft Show. Photo credit: Andrew Sorokan

The craft show started on Nov. 2. and closed its doors for the weekend at 4 p.m. on Nov. 5.

One of the first-time vendors was Sandra Bornn, who is the owner and founder of Apiverte Inc. which sells raw honey sourced from the Gatineau hills.

Bornn observed a nice atmosphere at the event and expressed interest in returning the following year.

“Absolutely. It’s a nice vibe here,” Bornn said when asked about returning to next year’s craft show.

Other vendors returned to the Sportsplex for what has become a yearly trip.

“My grandfather has come here for the past 10-15 years,” said Hayden Carmichael from Carmichael Meats Inc.

“It’s been great,” said Carmichael. “Busier than I thought.”

Mario Laurin from De L’arbre À Votre Table was at the Sportsplex for the sixth time. De L’arbre À Votre Table has created handmade cutting boards, charcuterie boards, cheese boards and cribbage boards since 2013.

“It’s a good year. Lots of sales. We are very happy,” Laurin said.

Mario Laurin at his booth in the Nepean Sportsplex on Saturday, Nov.4.
Mario Laurin at his booth at the Nepean Sportsplex on Nov.4. Photo credit: Andrew Sorokan

There was a wide range of products at the Sportsplex, from food and beverage companies to paintings and everything in between. The event started in 1973 and has been a staple in the community.

