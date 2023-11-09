Men’s Wolves volleyball team beats Loyalist Lancers, keeps undefeated record

Conor Finnie (right) jumps high to block the ball against Loyalist at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre on Nov.3 Photo credit: Marco Ghosn

The Wolves secured a 3-0 sweep against the Loyalist Lancers on Nov. 3 to improve their undefeated season record to 3-0.

The first set was very close, with both teams trading points until the last serve. The score was tied 24-24 with the set looking like it could go either way. The Wolves scored two back-to-back points to edge out the set 26-24.

In the second set, it was more of the same with both teams looking evenly matched. The Wolves won the set 25-23, taking a 2-0 lead.

In the third and final set, the Wolves didn’t let it get as close, winning 25-17.

“It’s a game where we did enough to get the win that we deserved and the win that was on the scoreboard. I think there’s still some aggression that we can make and I’m looking forward to that,” said Jelle Kooijman, head coach of the Wolves.

Loyalist came into this game with a record of 0-3.

“I think their current position in the league is not really representative. That being said, every team in this league is going to be very competitive, if you don’t play well (you can lose),” added Kooijman.

Outside player, Jeff Commerford, thought the team played well but needs to make some improvements for the upcoming games.

“It was a solid win, we worked together as a team pretty well. We’re focusing on getting serves better. Serving still needs a little bit more work, but it’s definitely getting better. Getting to run everyone on our offence gives us a bigger chance of winning,” said Commerford.