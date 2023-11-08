Music Mondays

Shim In The Cut is a 23-year-old artist from Ottawa, Ontario. Born in Bujumbura, Burundi, Shim in his music shares his experiences growing up in Burundi and his journey as a black man in Canada’s capital. He raps about love, brotherhood, and the struggles of living in the hood, creating a powerful message that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds. Shim’s smooth vocals atop bouncy afro beats are what give Shim his trademark sound. A cross between hip hop & afro beats Shim does a great job of incorporating his Burundian roots into his music seamlessly. Since starting to make music in 2020 Shim has gained a strong following. His most recent music video for his song “My Darling” is now his second to reach over 100k views within its first month of release. It’s clear to see that Shim has a bright future ahead of him. To follow his journey follow his socials below…

