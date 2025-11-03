Jamie Bramburger honoured in memorial hockey game

Sean Fitzgerald (left) and Jerry Novack (right) participating in the commemorative puck drop before the Jamie Bramburger Fall Classic in the Pembroke Memorial Centre.

By Kendra Mendrisky and Vasileios Tselios

“Stand up and cheer, Hockey Town Canada. The long wait is over! For the first time since 1989, the Pembroke Lumber Kings are champions of the Central Junior Hockey League.”

The first time Pembroke residents heard Jamie Bramburger make this call was in 2007, announcing the Lumber Kings, or PLK to some locals, as the winners of the Art Bogart Cup.

Eighteen years later, they would hear a recording of this very announcement at the Pembroke Memorial Centre before the inaugural Jamie Bramburger Fall Classic, a charity game in honour of the former dean who died on March 11.

On Oct. 25, Lumber Kings alumni faced off against Algonquin College teachers and staff in a two-hour game, raising money for The Grind Pembroke and the Jamie Bramburger Memorial Fund, which supports students in need at Algonquin College.





Angela Rintoul, the current dean of Algonquin College’s Pembroke campus, remembers the hard work Bramburger did alongside former dean, Karen Davis, to move the college to a new campus beside the Ottawa River.

“They basically managed to build a brand-new campus with almost no ministry funding,” said Rintoul. “Twenty-five years at the college is a huge accomplishment, and he is in every corner about campus. He lived and breathed college — that was his passion.”

As the manager of community and student affairs, Bramburger had a great impact on students’ success, and he was awarded the Algonquin College Employee Philanthropic Recognition Award in 2020.

But as much as Bramburger cherished the school, he was just as passionate about something else: hockey.

“Jamie’s love of hockey was enormous, and his faith and love of the Pembroke Lumber Kings was also just as big,” said Rintoul. “This was a big part of his life; this arena was a big part of his life. He spent many nights out here calling games, volunteering his time, giving it back to the community.”





Pembroke Mayor Ron Gervais described Bramburger as a “community-spirited individual.”

“If there was ever a job or something that needed to be done, he was there,” said Gervais. “He loved this place, he loved the PMC. He was involved in a number of Pembroke community initiatives and committees. So anytime, if we ever needed something or wanted something, Jamie was there.”

Sporting a Lumber Kings jersey, Gervais participated in the ceremonial puck drop, accompanied by Bramburger’s family, Rintoul and Fred Blackstein, a friend of Bramburger.

Blackstein, also a former member of the college board of governors, gave a tribute to Bramburger before the game and announced the arena would carry on his legacy by renaming the lounge Jamie’s Studio.





The Lumber Kings alumni kicked off the game with a scoring streak, winning the first period 10-2. Teams swapped goalies after the first period, which allowed Algonquin to get back in the game. Ultimately, the Lumber Kings won 15-10.

P.J. Stock, a former Lumber Kings and Boston Bruins player, captained the Lumber Kings alumni team. Shean Donovan, a former Senators player, captained the Algonquin College team.

Donovan currently coaches the Kemptville 73’s, a Junior A team, and loves visiting the Pembroke Memorial Centre.

“I was born in Timmins, but I grew up in Carleton Place and I played for the Ottawa Valley Titans, so we were in here a bunch,” said Donovan. “(It) just brings back memories from when I was younger.”





It was Jerry Novack, the event’s organizer, who had the idea to invite former NHL players to join the cause, which he has done in the past as a retired officer with the OPP.

“We would play alumni like this with one NHL (player) on each team, and I just thought that would be a good way to enhance the night but also bring P.J. in, who played here in Pembroke,” said Novack. “I thought that was a really good fit, and having Shean coming from the Senators.”

Novack is a former teacher at the college and was a friend of Bramburger. He is also the executive director of The Grind Pembroke, a faith-based charity which serves the needs of marginalized, at-risk community members in Pembroke and the surrounding area, according to their website.

He estimates 800 people attended the hockey fundraiser, raising just over $10,000 through ticket sales, sponsorships, a 50/50 draw and the silent auction. The proceeds will be split evenly between The Grind and the Jamie Bramburger Memorial Fund.

“I just thought this would be a great way to recognize Jamie and his legacy,” said Novack. “It was just amazing. It was a special night, a special night for everybody that came out tonight.”

