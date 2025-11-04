Algonquin College men’s volleyball team undefeated after first two games

Heading into the season, the Wolves debuted a new team with multiple additions

Algonquin Wolves Nick Gauthier Barber and Ethan Fisher going for a block against La Cite Coyotes Maksim Nadeau in the Jack Doyle Athletics Centre.

The Algonquin Wolves men’s volleyball team is off to a 2-0 start into their season after a big roster turnaround in the offseason.

After beating the Centennial Colts 3-1 in their home opener on Oct. 25, the Wolves took down the La Cité Coyotes at home by the same score on Oct. 29. The winning record is a stark contrast to the five-game losing streak at the start of last season.

“We’re happy, after last season didn’t get off to a great start. A 2-0 start, phenomenal for any team. We’re really happy,” said Wolves middle Nick Gauthier Barber.

Gauthier Barber was part of last year’s team, which suffered a 3-0 loss to the Colts in 2024. He led all players with 17 points in the match against the Coyotes and has the second-most points on the team this campaign.

Featuring eight new players, this year’s roster looks significantly different. Head coach Jelle Kooijman is faced with replacing a number of key players he relied on last year.

Mahmoud Abdelaziz, the former leader in kills for the Wolves, and Ben Puskas, the former team leader in digs, are not featured in this year’s lineup.

“When you lose Mo (Abdelaziz), a captain, a four-year player and some liberros, (it’s tough). In some ways, it’s exciting too, to be the guy who can step into those shoes. So, I think most of the guys should see it more as a challenge to step up,” said Kooijman.

The Wolves are without four of their five players who scored more than 100 points in 2024. The only player of the five featuring in this year’s roster is Mateo Nunez Kruus, who is entering his second year. In two games, Nunez Kruus has amassed seven solo blocks, 13 kills and 21 points.

“I think the good thing is we’re in the gym every single day, and the guys that you’re seeing on a court, this year, are the ones that were there last year, looking, learning, working hard, and so they’re ready to go,” said Kooijman.

Another player from last year who has stepped up is Naoki Nakashima. He leads the OCAA in total digs and digs per set, with his total of 44 in two games being more than halfway to his last year’s tally of 80.

The new additions to the team are contributing to the efforts of the Wolves veterans.

Rookie hitter Kyle Butler had his coming-out party against the Coyotes, totalling nine kills and 22 digs. He was named the player of the game by Kooijman.

“It’s been fun. It’s been a lot of stress, but I think getting out today, first time on the court, was definitely helping me a lot,” said Butler.

The highlight of his day was the fourth set, where he had two great kills near the end of the game, to ensure the win for the Wolves.

The other major weapon is the returning Connor Finnie. He was featured in the 2023-24 team, and put up 157 points in a team-best .392 hitting percentage.

Last year, Finnie played his first professional volleyball season overseas in Germany. In his return to the Wolves, he is leading the team in kills and points.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself, I try my best. (My teammates) keep me in check when I’m starting to lose power on the swing,” said Finnie.

Despite the 2-0 record, the team is collectively aiming to get better and has high expectations for themselves. Finnie specified one area where the team can improve.

“I think overall consistency is a (big thing) for us, staying aggressive and applying pressure on their serve line,” he said.

In comparing the two wins, the Wolves’ hitting percentage, digs and aces are drastically different. Against the Colts, the offence was dominant, with a .407 hitting percentage and 11 aces.

In the Coyotes game, those numbers dropped to .231 and four, respectively. The Wolves were forced to be defensively compact, as they dug out 116 hits, compared to the 50 against the Colts.

Kooijman acknowledges the season is still young, giving them time to make their play consistent with the cushion of an undefeated record.

The Wolves are hosting the Loyalist Lancers next on Nov. 8.