International students form new Diversity Club

Friends from around the world seek to create an environment where everyone feels welcome

Lau “Ivan” Chun Ngai may be the leader of the Diversity Club on paper, but it was really the collaborative effort of eight friends.

International students Chun Ngai, Aruzhan Tazhigaliyeva, Devansh “Dev” Sharma, Clay Dimara, Dylan Bimenya, Linh Ngo, AJ Cyrill Dy and Lucia Ortiz founded the club at the beginning of this year.

“We made this club to break the barrier, so we can have more connections in the school and be a community,” said Chun Ngai, who came to Algonquin College from Hong Kong.

Sharma, who came to the college from India, noticed there were lots of clubs for different cultural groups, but something was missing.

“If you see other clubs, they are not as inclusive as they’re from a specific country or (about) a specific interest,” said Sharma. “We just wanted to include everybody.”

Dy, who came to the college from the Philippines, says the club’s goal is to meet new people and have fun.

“It doesn’t matter what country you’re from,” said Dy. “Even if you’re local, you’re welcome. That’s why we invite everyone.”

The group had a table at Clubsfest in January and more recently handed out posters for their first event to students in the cafeteria.

The Diversity Club’s welcome event took place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in room B184 on Feb. 7.

Sharma says the amount of funding the club receives from the Students’ Association depends on how many members they have.

“If you increase to 50 people, I think it goes up to $500,” said Sharma. “But it’s really difficult to get 50 people to join the club.”

Dy is not sure when the club will meet next, but says the group is “definitely planning more events in the future.”

Students interested in the Diversity Club can find it on Instagram and on the Students’ Association’s website.

The club’s welcome event may not have had a big turnout, but Ortiz was still pleased with the outcome.

“I think it’s cute because everyone is having fun and I think that’s the point,” said Ortiz. “We get to know new people, at least I did.”

Ortiz, who came to Ottawa from Peru, credits her friends with the positive impact college has had on her life.

“I’m so happy to be here to be honest,” said Ortiz. “I met those guys and they are like a family here.”