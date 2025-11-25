How Kinks and Coffee breaks sex taboo through comedy

Can you laugh your way to better life lessons?

Body positivity, adulting and relationships are all things best discussed over laughter, drinks and a centre stage.

On Nov. 20, the Algonquin College Students’ Association filled the campus Observatory with an energetic crowd for the sex-positive stand-up special all-star edition.

Presented by Kinks and Coffee and Laugh Lounge , stand-up comedians Nick Burden, Eva Alexopoulos, Rob Morgan, Kyra Carleton, Logan Brown and Kate Robototham brought a taste of humour to break the taboos of an often uncomfortable topic: sex.

Carleton, who has been doing comedy for four years, said she tends to lean into familiar material about dating, sex and relationships.

“Those are the topics that people can relate to the most,” she said.

In her opinion, comedy can make tricky conversations approachable.

“I think a lot of comedy is based on truth. Students get to watch a show and think, ‘Okay, this is an approachable way to think about sex’,” she said.

Her set, like those of her fellow performers, blended humour with honesty. The comedians approached the subject matter with lightness, yet with clear respect for boundaries and consent. Jokes were grounded in real-life experiences, giving the audience room to laugh while also reflecting on situations many have faced or might.

People in the crowd were just as engaged with onstage interactions. Bella Fox, celebrating a birthday that night, and her friend Kayla Wysf said the show exceeded their expectations.

“It was a lot of fun,” said Fox.

Performers had fellow students and staff nodding in recognition at relatable anecdotes, and even applauding through clever punchlines between sets.

The energy in the room made it clear that comedy can be a powerful tool for connection and conversation.

But, the evening was about more than laughs.

To close the show, sex educator Natalia Jaczkowski of Kinks and Coffee took the stage for a live demonstration on consent, safe sex language and ways to safely explore intimacy.

For Jaczkowski, humour helps students build adaptability, which is essential for learning about the different challenges that can come with sex.

“Humour is really important to human resiliency, and resiliency is really important in sex because sex doesn’t always go as planned,” she said.

“We have high expectations and things will go haywire because bodies are strange, they’re unpredictable, they’re messy, and so we need to be able to handle unpredictability and not get embarrassed and not feel ashamed”.

Her demonstration was hands-on, interactive and informative, yet delivered with a levity that kept the audience engaged and comfortable.

The audience learned that conversations about safety and consent do not need to be awkward or clinical.

“You’re going to continue learning about it for the rest of your life because our bodies are going to change,” said Jaczkowski.

“We’re going to have different situations that require us to be adaptable, and so humour helps with that adaptability,” said Jaczkowski.

After the final applause, students lingered in their seats, still laughing over their favourite punchlines.

The night showed that talking about sex, even the messy parts, does not have to be scary.

With a room full of students, a handful of brave comedians and plenty of laughter, the Observatory had never felt more alive.

For students looking to continue the conversation or learn more, Kinks and Coffee shares resources and upcoming events on Instagram at kinksandcoffee.