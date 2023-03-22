Music Mondays

This weeks Music Monday feature are Algonquin alumni “Welodubz”. Best friend duo Josh Larocque and Justin McGowan create bass/tech house music, featuring many top 40 hits and dance tracks. Their unique high energy and engaging performances are creating quite a name for themselves in the Ottawa music scene. “Welodubz” is best known for their shows at local venues like the 27 Club, City at Night and Happy Fish.

These emerging Dj’s also work alongside private organizations and other individual artists here in the Ottawa region.

Check out their latest release “Blood” on Spotify, Apple Music, or SoundCloud.