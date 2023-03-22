Music Mondays

This weeks Music Monday feature is local Ottawa band “Guest Room Status”, a group of best friends; Liam, Dave, Wooly and Pete. Inspired by each other’s taste in music, the band began playing covers of Modern Baseball and Hotelier, and later released their debut EP in 2021. The band has a unique high-energy sound, that reflects the up-beat energy of pop-punk and the emotion behind midwest emo. “Guest Room Status” plays venues all over Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto, and tends to play alongside other artists in the Ottawa region.

Check out the spotlight song of the week “By Now” on Spotify and Apple Music.