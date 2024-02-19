Music Monday’s

Jack Labrie: At just 18 years old, Jack Labrie, hailing from the serene suburbs of Almonte, Ontario, is already making waves in the music scene with his unique blend of vocals, mixing, and mastering skills. Growing up surrounded by his family—mom, dad, brother, and sister—Jack found solace and inspiration in the art of music, beginning […]

Jack Labrie: At just 18 years old, Jack Labrie, hailing from the serene suburbs of Almonte, Ontario, is already making waves in the music scene with his unique blend of vocals, mixing, and mastering skills. Growing up surrounded by his family—mom, dad, brother, and

sister—Jack found solace and inspiration in the art of music, beginning his journey into music production in 2021. Dabbling in a diverse array of genres, including melodic rap, R&B, and grunge, Jack’s music is characterised by its medium to slow-paced melodies that effortlessly embed themselves into the listener’s mind. Despite his wide-ranging taste in music, Jack strives to keep his own sound organic and authentic, a reﬂection of his commitment to musical purity. His most recent release, “LULLABY,” featuring his twin brother Diego, known by the moniker “DEEVIUS,” showcases Jack’s dedication to pushing creative boundaries and collaborating with like-minded artists.

Looking ahead, Jack is determined to leave a lasting legacy through his music and aspiring to achieve monumental success. “I aim to be like taylor swift big, might sound delusional but that’s what you need to be to achieve something like that.” He says. In his own words, Jack articulates his lofty ambitions, stating, “My #1 priority in life is to leave behind a legacy with my music.” While he acknowledges that major accomplishments are yet to come, he remains steadfast in his pursuit of greatness. With unwavering determination and a passion for storytelling through music, Jack Labrie is poised to carve his name into the annals of musical history.

@labriestir (on all socials)

YouTube

Soundcloud