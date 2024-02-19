Students eat all of the free pancakes at Valentine’s Day breakfast

The event was organized by the Student Health & Wellness Zone and Aspire AC

Students enjoying their free pancakes at the event on Feb. 14.

The Valentine’s Day Brunch With Us event gave away the last of their free pancakes to students lining up from outside the AC Hub at about 11:23 a.m.

The event, which was scheduled to run until noon, occurred in the AC Hub on the second floor of the Algonquin College campus E-building and was hosted by the the Student Health & Wellness Zone and Aspire AC.

But by 11:25 a.m., about a dozen students had already eaten all the pancakes and the one syrup bottle was still half full.

“Valentine’s Day can be lonely for some, so to even out the community feels good,” said Harrison Pringle, a Health & Wellness Zone employee.

This is the fourth Brunch With Us event was organized by the Student Health & Wellness Zone and Aspire AC.

The event was crowded with about 40 students lined up, with everybody trying to get free pancakes and hot chocolate. Despite the event’s popularity, the organizers forgot to boil water for warm beverages.

“We usually have nobody for our brunches, but today it was different,” said Lea Ntayeolikamumgu, who works for the Student Health & Wellness Zone.

The event offered free pancakes, beverages and condoms. “The goal was to make Valentine’s Day a good day,” said Ntayeolikamumgu.

The event was promoted via social media, specifically Instagram and Twitter. Algonquin College students said that’s how they learned about the event.

“The event was to promote the Student Health & Wellness Zone and Aspire AC,” said Shelina Syed.

The event organizer, Rebecca Valerio, wanted students to learn about the Aspire AC. Every five minutes, she would shout to the crowd to promote the abilities of the Aspire AC and the Student Health & Wellness Zone.

The line outside the AC Hub started before 11 a.m., which caused the event to start earlier than advertised. The event coordinators were scrambling to get the pancakes out while advertising the student Health & Wellness Zone and Aspire AC.

They wanted to make Valentine’s Day a better experience for people.

The event ended at about 11:40 a.m., about 20 minutes earlier than expected.

They started packing up when the pancakes ran out, but they served juice to people still waiting in line.