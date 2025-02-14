Driver rams through Munich crowd, injuring at least 28 people

Top stories in your community and around the world by Algonquin Times journalists

Local

CBC: A snowstorm hit the city of Ottawa Thursday, causing delays across the entire city.

The Ottawa International Airport recorded 27 centimetres by 9 a.m., leading to school buses being cancelled and some schools closing for the day. The majority of the schools that are affected are located outside of the city but in the Ottawa area.

Canada Post reported that mail delivery for Feb. 13 was suspended for the day across Ontario.

OC Transpo reduced transportation for the day, and riders also reported platform closures during the storm as well.

National

CTV: Canada beat Sweden 4-3 in the first game of 2025 Four Nations Tournament, hosted by the NHL.

Hosted at the Bell Centre in Montreal, all nations were celebrated before the start of the game. Teemu Selanne, Mario Lemiuex, Daniel Alfredsson and Mike Ritcher, all legends for their respective countries (Finland, Canada, Sweden and U.S), received a standing ovation.

Canada came out hot with a two-goal lead going into the second period. The final buzzer went off, and the game needed overtime after a hard-fought battle by the Swedes to tie the game 3-3.

A pass back into the neutral zone from Canadian captain Sidney Crosby to Mitch Marner ended the game after Marner used the Swedish defender to his advantage to hide his shot.

International

CBC: A driver drove into a crowd in Munich, injuring over 28 people.

The attack happened at around 10:30 a.m., with the driver overtaking a police vehicle following a labour union demonstration, ramming into the back of the participants.

Some people from the crowd were seriously injured, including children.

The suspect was a 24-year-old asylum seeker from Afghanistan, according to Christian Huber, the deputy police chief.

Germany has faced several attacks involving immigrants in recent months, but this attack does not seem influenced by government decision-making. Chancellor Olaf Scholz described the incident as “a terrible attack.”