College mourns sudden loss of Jamie Bramburger

Jamie Bramburger spoke with the Algonquin Times in 2024 after publishing "Sudden Impact — The Almonte Train Wreck of 1942."

Jamie Bramburger, interim dean of Algonquin College’s Pembroke Campus, died suddenly on March 11.

An email to the college community from Claude Brulé, the president and CEO of Algonquin College, announced Bramburger’s death on the same day.

“His deep passion for Algonquin College and his beloved hometown of Pembroke was evident in everything he did,” Brulé said. “Jamie was a dedicated leader, a cherished colleague, and a tireless advocate for education and community.”

“I encourage us all to lean on one another during this difficult time. We are stronger together and in this moment of collective sorrow, it is important that we support each other.”

Bramburger worked in radio and television for 13 years before becoming manager of community and student affairs at Algonquin College’s Pembroke Campus, where he served for 25 years.

Over his career, he sat on several boards and committees, including the Upper Ottawa Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Pembroke and Area Physician Recruitment Committee, the Pembroke Economic Development and Tourism Advisory Committee and the Jason Blaine Charitable Fund committee.

Bramburger was awarded the 2020 Algonquin College Employee Philanthropic Recognition Award for exemplifying the transformation of students’ aspirations into lasting success. He has supported students at all three campuses and championed various fundraising initiatives aligned with the college’s priorities.

Bramburger has published two books: Go Kings Go! A Century of Lumber Kings Hockey and Sudden Impact — The Almonte Train Wreck of 1942.

Algonquin College cancelled classes at the Pembroke Campus on March 12. Classes will resume on March 13. The campus remains open, providing counselling and support for students and staff.

“His loss will be deeply felt by many,” Brulé said.