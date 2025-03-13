Buena Vista Orchestra gets crowd dancing, strangers spinning

The group filled the Algonquin College Commons Theatre with hit songs from the original Buena Vista Social Club as part of their tour

Jesus "Aguaje" Ramos (left) playing the trombone beside Amaury Tamayo on trumpet (middle) and Lorena Ramos Diaz on trombone (right).

A packed Algonquin Commons Theatre on March 9 was silent until Jesus “Aguaje” Ramos walked on stage in a white tailcoat tuxedo. Screams and cheers filled the air until two words led a symphony of trumpets, trombones and congas: “Buenos Noches.”

Ramos is a Cuban composer, music director, trombonist and arranger, most known for his role as orchestral composer and trombonist in the Buena Vista Social Club.

Formed in 1996, the Buena Vista Social Club was an ensemble of African and Cuban musicians. The group released an album, Buena Vista Social Club, in 1997 that celebrated the most popular music genres of the 1930-1950s, such as son, bolero and danzón. The album became an international success, leading to world tours and a documentary film on the group.

Touring as the Buena Vista Orchestra, Ramos continues to share the music the original Buena Vista Social Club made with surviving members “Betun” Luis Mariano Valiente Marin playing the congas and bongo, Emilio Senon Morales Ruiz on piano and Fabían Garcia on bass cello.

Soon into the Orchestra’s performance, couples abandoned their seats and headed for the exits. This way, they had more space to dance without blocking the view of other eager and excited audience members. The theatre’s security was no longer responsible for showing people to their seats; instead, security ushered people to zones where they could dance, spin and move around.

Ramos also directed Geidy Chapman on vocals, Amaury Tamayo on trumpet and vocals, Lorena Ramos Diaz on trombone and vocals and other performers.

Chapman’s commanding vocals were largely responsible for the energy in the room. Often calling on the crowd to sing alone, stand and clap, Chapman brought the audience into the performance. It was not a show where the presenters sang at the crowd. People clapped on one side of the theatre and shuffled their feet on the other, making the entire room one single orchestra.

One man sat with his eyes closed, moving his hands to the beat of the congas as if he was the one playing.

Strangers soon began to dance together. One hand met another until they were comfortably spinning the other around.

For Samantha Brooks, it was her first time seeing the Buena Vista Orchestra. A girlfriend, who has been a long-time fan, brought Brooks to the show.

“It was awesome,” Brooks said after praising the singing and music.

Steve Oliver, another first-timer, was brought by his spouse and became an instant fan after the show.

“The enthusiasm they have, it’s good,” Oliver said as he recalled his favourite part of the night.

The Buena Vista Orchestra was passionate in their performance. Marin, who played bongo, rose from his seat at the back of the stage and began playing while holding the bongos between his knees. He used his elbows and even his hat to bang on the drums before walking into the crowd and letting people hit the bongos.

“I loved it,” Marguerite Gollish said as she recounted the performance.

“I grew up listening to the Buena Vista Social Club, so that was really special.”

The rest of the crowd loved the performance as well. The whole theatre gave the Buena Vista Orchestra a standing ovation before screaming for an encore.

Ramos conceded, asking, “Uno mas?”

The crowd, not ready to stop dancing, screamed back, “Dos!”