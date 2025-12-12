Christmas begins with the 14th annual tree lighting celebration

Algonquin College ushered in the holiday season on Dec. 1 with its 14th annual tree-lighting celebration, drawing students, staff and families.

Held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Student Commons, representatives from Student Services and the Algonquin Students’ Association highlighted the long-standing partnership between the two groups, noting that the tree-lighting has become a beloved tradition on campus.

Vice-President of student services Krista Pearson thanked the Students’ Association, volunteers, staff teams and community partners who made the event possible.

“Our college community is incredibly diverse, and events like this remind us of the importance of togetherness and belonging,” Pearson said.

Once the formal remarks wrapped up, organizers invited the crowd to join in on the countdown.

Voices rang through the building before the tree burst into light, met with applause and cheers.

The celebration then shifted into full swing as attendees lined up for photos with Santa, and of course, a chance to pet his special helper, Ollie.

As Santa asked the boys and girls what they wanted for Christmas, staff guided others to the treat table. There, the Students’ Association had hot chocolate, cookies, brownies, cupcakes and mini candy canes.

Among the first to take part were second-year child and youth care students Quinn Gagnon and Hailey Lavergne.

Gagnon said she learned about the celebration through the Students’ Association Instagram page.

“It was great marketing on the school’s part,” Gagnon said.

Gagnon expressed her happiness that college funds are being used to make student life a bit more enjoyable during stressful times.

“I love knowing that our tuition dollars can go towards fun events like this,” Gagnon said.

“Everyone really needed this breather.”

Lavergne agreed that events bring friends closer together.

“We get to make new friends and run into some old ones too,” Gagnon said, noting she unexpectedly ran into a former high-school classmate at the event.

As the afternoon went on, E-building buzzed with holiday spirit.

Cupcakes disappeared quickly, hot chocolate warmed cold hands, and Ollie soaked up all the attention he could get from laughing students waiting to see him.

For some more Christmas cheer and creative events, students are encouraged to check the Students’ Association site.