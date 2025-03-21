Carney to ask Governor General to dissolve Parliament

Local

CTV News: A 33-year-old man was charged with impaired driving after he was found asleep behind the wheel on Highway 17 at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

An officer located “what looked to be an abandoned vehicle parked in the passing lanes,” said Ontario Provincial Police.

The vehicle was found between Goshen Road and McCowan Drive.

National

National Post: Mark Carney is expected to ask Governor General Mary Simon for a snap election on March 23, a week after taking over as prime minister.

Parliament was set to return March 24 from prorogation requested by ex-prime minister Justin Trudeau, but may remain dissolved if an election is called.

Liberal MPs were over-hasty sending out email invitations to their “campaign launch” before the announcement of an election.

International

Global News: French authorities are preparing an emergency preparedness manual touching on the possibility of invasion, natural disaster and nuclear war.

The manual will include how to protect yourselves and your peers, how to respond to imminent threats, include a list of emergency numbers, how to defend the community, and where to volunteer for reserve army units. The guide also contains a diagram for a 72-hour survival kit.

This “aims to encourage citizens to develop their resilience in the face of different crises,” a spokesperson for French Prime Minister François Bayrou told CNN on Wednesday.

“This includes natural disasters, technological and cyber incidents, health crises like COVID-19, and security crises like terrorist attacks and armed conflict,” she continued.

This is following suit of countries like Sweden and Denmark. At this time, Canada has not responded if they will be publishing one.