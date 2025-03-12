Carney lays out plan to tackle U.S. tariffs

Top stories in your community and around the world by Algonquin Times journalists

Local:

CTV: The Ottawa Real Estate Board says that the average home price in the city dropped from $670,258 to $669,945. However, prices were still up 1.4 per cent compared to last year.

Despite the slight decrease in price over February, sales were still down compared to February of last year.

The OREB president Paul Czan says that home purchases are being affected by market uncertainty despite new listings rising by 4.8 per cent from February 2024 and the number of new listings rising 10.8 per cent above the five-year average.

National:

Global News: Mark Carney, the newly elected leader of the Liberal party of Canada, who is set to take over from Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister, laid out his plan to deal with Trump’s threatened tariffs.

On top of the $6.5 billion in support measures announced by the federal government, Carney says that he will continue with reciprocal tariffs on U.S. goods until all tariffs from the U.S. are lifted. He also pledged to use all tariff proceeds to help businesses, families and workers hurt by the trade war.

Trump imposed sweeping 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods last week but then on Thursday paused them on select goods.

Carney’s leadership campaign has laid out plans to strengthen Canada’s economy by removing interprovincial trade barriers and diversifying trade relationships.

To further help with everyday costs, he has also pledged to eliminate the consumer carbon tax.

International:

Global News: Hours before talks were to begin between American and Ukrainian delegates in Saudi Arabia to discuss ending the war between Russia and Ukraine, Russia shot down 337 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory.

The attack killed two and injured 18, including three children. No large-scale damage was reported in the attack that was carried out over 10 Russian regions.

The talks are seen as an opportunity for Ukraine to heal its relationship with the U.S. administration after a meeting in the White House between Ukrainian President Volodymyr and U.S. President Donald Trump broke out into a shouting match.