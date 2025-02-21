Canada-U.S. treaty under renegotiation after 60 years

Top stories in your community and around the world by Algonquin Times journalists

Local

CBC: Gatineau police have launched a crackdown on out-of-province licence plates, mainly targeting Ontario-plated vehicles.

The operation aims to catch Quebec residents who have not registered their vehicles locally, as required by law. Police say offenders could face fines and be forced to update their registration.

Authorities argue the enforcement ensures fairness, as some drivers use Ontario plates to avoid higher fees and insurance costs in Quebec.

The crackdown follows similar efforts in other Quebec cities, with police urging residents to comply with provincial registration rules.

National

Global News: The U.S. is seeking to renegotiate the Columbia River Treaty, a 1964 agreement with Canada that governs hydroelectric power generation and flood control in the Columbia River basin.

American officials argue the treaty is outdated and want changes to ensure a more balanced distribution of benefits and improved ecosystem protections.

Under the treaty, Canada controls water flows that provide significant benefits to U.S. power generation and flood prevention. In return, the U.S. pays Canada an annual entitlement, but some American officials believe the payments are too high and want to renegotiate the terms.

Canadian officials, along with Indigenous communities say any new agreement must address Indigenous rights, environmental sustainability and fair compensation for Canada’s role in the treaty.

They argue the treaty was originally signed without Indigenous consultation and must now reflect modern priorities, including salmon restoration and climate change adaptation.

Negotiations between both countries have been ongoing since 2018, but no deal has been reached.

International

CBC: Andrew Lester, the Missouri man who shot Black teenager Ralph Yarl after the teen mistakenly rang his doorbell, died at 86 before his sentencing, prosecutors confirmed Wednesday.

Lester pleaded guilty in January to second-degree assault for the April 2023 shooting, which left Yarl, then 16, seriously injured.

The case sparked a national debate over race and gun violence, as Yarl, who was unarmed, was shot after arriving at the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers.

Lester, who initially faced felony assault and armed criminal action charges, claimed he acted in self-defence.

He was scheduled for sentencing in April and faced up to 15 years in prison. His death means he will not serve time, leaving Yarl’s family with mixed emotions.

They continue to advocate for racial justice and gun reform, calling for changes to laws that allow homeowners to use deadly force in perceived self-defence situations.