Businesses concerned about multi-year construction around Bank Street and Heron Road

In the area of Bank Street and Heron Road, seemingly endless construction is reshaping Ottawa’s roads and testing the patience of drivers navigating the area

Ongoing construction around Bank Street and Heron Road is creating disruptions in Ottawa’s Alta Vista neighbourhood, with local business owners raising concerns about the pace of the work and how long the disruptions will continue.

The Bank Street Renewal project began in June 2024 and is expected to continue into 2027. Phase 1 of the project covers Bank Street from Riverside Drive to Collins Avenue.

According to the City of Ottawa, the project is intended to address aging infrastructure while improving transportation and pedestrian access in the area. The work includes replacing underground watermains, sanitary sewers and storm sewers, as well as reconstructing roads and sidewalks and adding cycle tracks, improved transit stops, street lighting and other streetscape features.

The project will also change how vehicles access some properties along Bank Street. The city says some left in and left out access points will be restricted as part of the new median design. According to the city, the changes are intended to reduce vehicle conflicts and improve safety along the corridor.

Local business owners say they have also been affected by the prolonged construction.

Grace Quirola, manager of Le Salon at 1587 Bank St., said many of the salon’s clients, particularly older customers, have been discouraged by the construction.

“The construction has affected our business big time due to no sidewalk, and there are so many signs for construction that a lot of clients don’t know where to come in to park,” said Quirola.

The city says access to businesses will be maintained throughout construction and that efforts will be made to minimize disruptions to businesses and their customers.

Elias Ayouv, owner of Cigar Man located at 1555 Bank Street, said the construction has made it difficult for customers to access his business.

“So many customers avoid Bank Street because they don’t know how to get in and get out properly due to the construction,” said Ayouv.

Ayouv said the difficulty accessing the area has contributed to an approximately 50 per cent decline in sales at his business.

Construction has continued in several stages, with crews working on underground utilities, roads and sidewalks throughout the project area. The city says work will continue through the winter, with crews focusing on utility relocations and other work that can continue during colder weather.

Some major milestones have already been completed. Underground infrastructure work at the Bank Street and Riverside Drive intersection has wrapped up, which allowed restricted westbound lanes on Riverside Drive to reopen on Aug. 31. However, intermittent lane closures are expected to continue for longer as crews complete paving and other intersection work.

The city says Bank Street will remain restricted to one lane in each direction between Riverside Drive and Collins Avenue while watermain, sewer and road reconstruction continues. The project is currently expected to be complete by fall 2027.

With Phase 1 expected to continue into 2027, businesses along Bank Street will continue operating alongside the construction as the remaining work moves forward on schedule.