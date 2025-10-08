Bio chemistry: When clever profiles spark real romance

Those couples strolling hand-in-hand down the halls of Algonquin College — ever wonder how they met? Was it a shared class, a mutual friend or maybe… a swipe?

After surveying 50 Algonquin College students, the Algonquin Times found 72 per cent believe meaningful relationships can start on dating apps. Twenty-eight per cent were more skeptical, with the majority of the doubters male, interestingly, considering men make up the majority of app users, as shown in information compiled by Online Dating Statistics in Canada. Still, the numbers suggest that digital dating is no longer taboo — it’s becoming the norm.

“I believe you can start a genuine relationship on a dating app, I’ve seen it firsthand,” said Emily Filion, a student in pre-health.

Filion’s perspective shifted after watching her brother’s relationship blossom from a summer swipe. “He was very shy, and this helped his shyness,” she said, “They’re going to the zoo, they’re going camping, they’re going on trips to different cities.”

For introverts like Filion’s brother, dating apps offer a buffer — a low-pressure way to connect, a safe place to grow their relationship seriously.

Filion originally did not believe in true relationships online. “I personally don’t really like dating apps, and rather just talk to people, but that doesn’t take away from others finding someone,” she said.

Her perspective is not uncommon; most people in the past, according to information published on Online Dating Statistics in Canada, viewed dating apps as a cop-out from really meeting people, although nowadays, relationships are commonly formed on dating apps, which is what Filion realized through her brother.

Online dating apps are not just meant for hookup culture anymore; people are trying to find meaningful relationships. One moment you are playing the swiping game and the next minute you are in a nine-month relationship.

“It was kind of a joke, playing with your friends like ‘hot or not,’ but then it became real,” said Lauren Shea, from the veterinary technician program.

“We wanted to see the weird stuff that guys say, but then he texted me and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s kind of cute’, and I talked to him for a couple of days and he was funny, and then he asked me out probably after the second or third day of talking,” said Shea.

Studies compiled by Online Dating Statistics in Canada indicate that 55 per cent of users say they are looking for serious relationships and the other 45 per cent are looking for something casual. Approximately 20 per cent of relationships in Canada start online as of this year, and Shea was fortunate enough to be one of them.

“I would’ve rather it happened differently, but that’s how it happened, and I am glad it did,” said Shea.

Although Shea’s love life turned out, in other cases, online dating can do more harm than good. Trisha Clarmo from the early childhood education program experienced a “horrible” relationship, “the worst relationship I’ve ever had.

Clarmo found a guy online and they were going strong for a while. It was great, right up until he decided he wasn’t over his ex.

“He never once stopped talking to his ex after, like, the numerous conversations we’ve had about it. He’s very good at talking, so he’d tell me exactly what I wanted to hear,” said Clarmo.

No one can truly prepare you for anything when it comes to the heart. Although a positive psychology professor at Algonquin College, Siobhan Nearey, does help give some insight into the realm of rejection.

Nearey describes a program she wishes were more widespread, the OWL approach. The program offers a workshop activity where those present had to role-play breaking up with each other. This approach fosters a healthy perspective on break-ups, allowing individuals to process their emotions in a safe environment.

“I think one of the reasons these situations are so difficult is that we’re never really taught how to handle them,” said Nearey.

Whether your experience with online dating is positive or negative, you will learn something from it. Just because you start a relationship online does not mean that it is any less valid.

Jestyne Henwood, from police foundations, shared her dad’s experience meeting his now-wife through a dating app. They started just as the students above, and now they are living their happily ever after. Henwood wholeheartedly believes that “love can be found anywhere.”

So, next time you see a couple walking past the cafeteria, don’t be surprised if their meet-cute started with a swipe and a clever bio.

“It could be good, it could be bad, but people can definitely find others on an app,” said Filion.