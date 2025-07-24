Algonquin College’s convocation policies silence students, say experts

Vice President of the Palestinian Canadian Congress and legal clinic lawyer, James Kafieh says students need to be congratulated on their leadership during this historic event; the genocide in Gaza

On June 19, a graduate of the film and media production program planned on walking the convocation stage with her Palestinian flag, but before doing so, an Algonquin College staff member tried to rip it out of her hands, according to a video posted on social media.

Rama Al Zu’bi found herself in a confrontation caught on camera, shared on social media and viewed by millions.

Al Zu’bi declined to comment on the incident to the Times, but the policy issues at play affect more than just the one students, say experts.

The college declined an interview but In a statement to the Times, said “Graduates were informed in advance of venue policies — including restrictions on posters, banners, signs, and all flags.”

The college said graduates were allowed to personalize their stoles .

“Convocation is a meaningful celebration, and we asked all attendees to honour the spirit of the event,” the college said. “In keeping with venue rules, flags were not permitted inside.”

The college, however, said “some flags were missed during security screening.”

The statement concluded with the college saying it is proud of all its graduates and regrets “any distress the enforcement of these rules may have caused.”

Palestinian Canadian Congress vice-president and legal aid clinic lawyer, James Kafieh, is not surprised about this incident and says this is what suppressing the Palestinian identity looks like in practice. The PCC is a non-profit organization focused on advocating for the interest of Palestinian Canadians.

“ There is no justification for this. The administration should be ashamed of itself, and that staff member will have to live with his part. I’m glad the Palestinian student showed moral fibre that the administration did not show that day, and retained control of the Palestinian flag in spite of that interference,” said Kafieh. “The attack was on our community as well, at a time where, we’re experiencing a genocide.”

Al Zu’bi isn’t alone. There have been other moments where students or staff members are reprimanded for showing pro-Palestinian support across the country.

During an Ottawa Carleton District School Board meeting on April 8, Trustee Nili Kaplan-Myrth, who has since resigned, stated, that the slight view of a Keffiyeh, the traditional Palestinian scarf, worn by a committee member, was an act of aggression. Students from the Park West School in Halifax, N.S., said they were also told not to wear the Keffiyeh, during the school’s culture day.

Kafieh believes these acts prove that Palestinian history is under attack in our school systems.

Teacher and writer, Michelle Weinroth, who is also a representative for Independent Jewish Voices believes this was an act of aggression and the school should’ve given the student space for conversation instead of escalating the situation.

“Increasingly, many Jews are distancing themselves from the mainstream pro-Israel camp,” said Weinroth. “Given what is transpiring in Gaza, these Jews of conscience feel morally obliged to speak out and show solidarity with their fellow human beings – with Palestinians both here and abroad.”

Algonquin College does have a policy on flying flags on campus (AD22). That policy indicates the college will only fly government flags but no other flags to avoid showing preference to any particular group. AC confirmed that the Canadian Tire Centre, where the convocation was held, also had rules not allowing flags during many events like convocations.