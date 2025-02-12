Algonquin College students call for action on Black representation and support

Algonquin College students in Ottawa question Black History Month commitments, saying support for a Black student association that recognizes Black culture and achievements is lacking.

February is Black History Month.

Sam Celian, a recent graduate and trainer at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre, said the college is failing to acknowledge its diverse student body.

“We can’t ignore that a large portion of this school is Black,” she said.

Eza Kathia, a second-year computer system technician student, said there is little visibility for Black students on campus with hopes of a Black student association being implemented.

“We noticed that there wasn’t much related to Black people here, and we didn’t feel safe enough to voice our opinions, so we didn’t feel the need to speak up,” said Kathia.

Joan Akhuetie, also a second-year computer system technician student, said she wants the school to create spaces for Black students to connect.

“If there were something dedicated to Black students coming together, we would definitely go. We’d make so many friends we can relate to. The school needs to take the initiative,” said Akhuetie.

As students express their distaste for the college’s inaction, some have gone as far as to compare the school with Black student associations at other Ottawa institutions.

When asked about the school’s commitment to Black representation, the Algonquin Students’ Association responded in an email: “We appreciate the opportunity to engage in this important conversation and to continually reflect on how we can better support and celebrate the African, Caribbean and Black communities at Algonquin College.”

The SA said, “The Students’ Association is committed to fostering inclusivity and ensuring that our events and initiatives reflect the diversity of our campus. This Black History Month, we have organized several events across all campuses to celebrate Black culture, history, and achievements,” and the organization pointed to a list of events.

For some students, words aren’t enough.

Omoome Edelifo, a first-year interactive media design student, compared Algonquin to Carleton University, where she previously served as co-president of the Nigerian Association and was shocked to see the lack of representation when coming to the college.

“I’ve seen what it looks like when Black students are represented. Like Carleton, this school also has a lot of Black students who deserve to be appreciated. A Black student association allows us to feel safe and represented. Give us seminars, put up posters, just do more,” said Edelifo.

For students, without meaningful action on campus, the lack of recognition will continue to foster feelings of isolation and neglect. If changes were to be made, it would need to happen now.