Algonquin College cuts discretionary funding for graduation parties

Convocation season at Algonquin College saw some programs told funding for graduation parties has been cancelled

Algonquin College has made some big decisions this year with the closing of the Perth campus. Now more cuts have been made that affect the full graduation experience for Algonquin College students.

It seems more choices have been made that will affect the graduating experience for graduating students here at Algonquin College.

The Students’ Association has cancelled its special program that saw the school providing money to graduating classes to have parties to celebrate graduation.

Thirty seven program cuts will occur throughout the Pembroke and Ottawa campuses that will take effect after those classes graduate and those programs fade to dust.

The Students’ Association provided around $25 per student in that graduating program who requested to host a party with the help of the Students’ Association.

Chris Lackner, Senior Manager, Communications and Strategy, commented on the Algonquin Times’ request for a statement on whether this was factual.

“The Algonquin Students’ Association is currently reviewing our model and process for supporting SA graduation funding. Resources have always been limited for this type of funding, and applications were evaluated on a case-by-case basis,” said Lackner.

Lackner also stated that there will still be funding for some programs to grab money for parties “however, not all classes will be granted the funding.”

Graduating students here at Algonquin College are on the fence, but are unsure how to feel with the looming rumours.

Ashlee Earle, a graduating business-marketing student, is disappointed about the funding cuts.

“I am finishing my program this August, and we don’t even get convocation until next summer,” said Earle. “Me and our class rep have been looking forward to our own little grad party with the help of the school, but now we don’t even get that.”

Earle also states that with convocation being next year that the grad party doesn’t hit the same.

“Since our graduation is so far away, it really doesn’t feel the same if we had our convocation this year, along with a school-funded party, and it’s very disappointing,” said Earle.

Amanda Willsher, a graduating photography-content creation student, is frustrated by the looming party funding cuts as well.

“As a graduating student, it’s disappointing to miss out on the experience of a grad party that the school used to help out with,” said Willsher.

Willsher also reiterated that she understands it’s all about financial decisions, but still believes that Algonquin College should not cut party funding for graduation classes.

“Given Algonquin’s current financial challenges as of recently, it’s understandable that this may be something they need to cut; however, it’s disheartening not to have the school’s help to celebrate the journeys we all took together,” said Willsher.

Algonquin College is in a huge money loss crisis when it comes to being able to fund programs, convocations, and fun activities for graduation classes. Things like that will continue to see a heavy cut if the college does not see any big profit soon.

Chris Lacker says “We may down the line see full funding return but as of right now the college will be making the party funding cuts.”

The real question is: will the college see full funding in the near future or the future at all, so students can have that full experience as they move onto great futures?