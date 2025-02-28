A fur-tastic February: Therapy dogs are back in the AC Hub for Paws 4 Stress

Sam getting some lovely head scratches from students in the AC Hub.

Students at Algonquin College took a break from their studies on Feb. 20 to enjoy some much-needed comfort with therapy dogs at the AC Hub’s Paws 4 Stress event.

The initiative, aimed at reducing student stress, brought a few therapy dogs to campus, offering a moment of relaxation during the busy semester. The dogs are part of St. John Ambulance’s therapy dog program, which provides comfort and support to individuals.

Among the visiting therapy dogs was Panda, a four-year-old golden doodle with an extensive background in providing comfort.

Panda, who has been training in therapy work since he was just eight weeks old, regularly visits nursing homes, hospitals and even Girl Guides meetings.

His handler, Don Thompson, said Panda works four-to-five times a week, bringing joy and relaxation to those in need.

Another special guest was Daisy, an 11-year-old blind therapy dog who made her final visit to Algonquin College before retiring.

Daisy, who has been working since 2023, has touched many lives despite her visual impairments.

Her handler, Eliana Toronto, reminisced about their journey together.

“When I first got her, she had this funny and perky personality and loved everyone,” Toronto said. “And I knew she would fit perfectly as a therapy dog.”

Also in attendance was Sam, a nearly four-year-old golden retriever known for his work in hospitals.

His handler said Sam specializes in providing comfort to patients with underlying health conditions.

Sam’s friendly demeanour and love for head scratches made him a favourite among students at the event.

Jenny Rizk, a support specialist at the AC Hub, emphasized the importance of events like Paws 4 Stress in promoting student well-being.

“A lot of the students will comment on how they miss their own dog back home,” she said. “For instance, if they move to a different city to attend Algonquin.

“So, a lot of them are just happy to be around the dog, because they miss their dogs. They love being with the dogs.”

Students who attended the event agreed with Rizk and said they would enjoy the presence of the dogs on campus more often.

“They should bring the dogs into the exams,” said Natalie LaSalle, a paralegal student. “That would calm me down.”

LaSalle said the event reminded her of her late dog, who was ridiculous and loud, but would comfort her and love her endlessly.

“Having a dog really helped a lot: for the stress, and for exercise.” she said. “He helped keep me on schedule too.”