A fur-tastic February: Therapy dogs are back in the AC Hub for Paws 4 Stress

Therapy dogs brought comfort to Algonquin College students on Feb. 20
Delaney Smith
Photos: Delaney Smith
February 28, 2025
Revised: February 28, 2025 10:57am
Photo: Delaney Smith
Sam getting some lovely head scratches from students in the AC Hub.

Students at Algonquin College took a break from their studies on Feb. 20 to enjoy some much-needed comfort with therapy dogs at the AC Hub’s Paws 4 Stress event.

The initiative, aimed at reducing student stress, brought a few therapy dogs to campus, offering a moment of relaxation during the busy semester. The dogs are part of St. John Ambulance’s therapy dog program, which provides comfort and support to individuals.

Among the visiting therapy dogs was Panda, a four-year-old golden doodle with an extensive background in providing comfort.

Panda cannot get enough of the comfy pillows us humans call legs, and the students in the AC Hub cannot get enough either!
Panda can't get enough of the comfy pillows us humans call legs, and the students in the AC Hub can't get enough either. Photo credit: Delaney Smith

Panda, who has been training in therapy work since he was just eight weeks old, regularly visits nursing homes, hospitals and even Girl Guides meetings.

His handler, Don Thompson, said Panda works four-to-five times a week, bringing joy and relaxation to those in need.

Don Thompson and his dog Panda are seen cuddling up in the AC Hub as students line up for a turn.
Don Thompson and his dog Panda are seen cuddling up in the AC Hub as students line up for a turn. Photo credit: Delaney Smith

Another special guest was Daisy, an 11-year-old blind therapy dog who made her final visit to Algonquin College before retiring.

Daisy, who has been working since 2023, has touched many lives despite her visual impairments.

Her handler, Eliana Toronto, reminisced about their journey together.

“When I first got her, she had this funny and perky personality and loved everyone,” Toronto said. “And I knew she would fit perfectly as a therapy dog.”

Eliana Toronto and her dog Daisy are seen enjoying their time with the lovely students at Algonquin College.
Eliana Toronto and her dog Daisy are seen enjoying their time with the lovely students at Algonquin College. Photo credit: Delaney Smith

Also in attendance was Sam, a nearly four-year-old golden retriever known for his work in hospitals.

His handler said Sam specializes in providing comfort to patients with underlying health conditions.

Sam’s friendly demeanour and love for head scratches made him a favourite among students at the event.

Jenny Rizk, a support specialist at the AC Hub, emphasized the importance of events like Paws 4 Stress in promoting student well-being.

“A lot of the students will comment on how they miss their own dog back home,” she said. “For instance, if they move to a different city to attend Algonquin.

“So, a lot of them are just happy to be around the dog, because they miss their dogs. They love being with the dogs.”

Students who attended the event agreed with Rizk and said they would enjoy the presence of the dogs on campus more often.

“They should bring the dogs into the exams,” said Natalie LaSalle, a paralegal student. “That would calm me down.”

LaSalle said the event reminded her of her late dog, who was ridiculous and loud, but would comfort her and love her endlessly.

“Having a dog really helped a lot: for the stress, and for exercise.” she said. “He helped keep me on schedule too.”

News

Delaney Smith

See more articles by
Delaney Smith
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Algonquin Times podcast
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times podcast
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times horoscopes

Sections

Features
News
Sports & Recreation
Arts & Entertainment
Opinion
Fun Stuff
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times podcast
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times podcast

Stay Informed

Sign up for our newsletter

Subscribe

* indicates required
Advertise

The award-winning Algonquin Times provides the opportunity to effectively reach the Algonquin community.
Request Coverage

If you have an event you'd like covered, or a question you want answered, send us details and we'll check it out!
Contact

Drop us a line if you have questions or comments.