Women’s basketball: Wolves lose in semi-finals, settle for OCAA bronze

The Wolves' win streak came to an end in a clash with Humber

The Wolves' Jessica De Haan brushing off Sarah Baptie fighting for space in the paint at the Jack Doyle Athletics & Recreation Centre.

The Humber Hawks flew past the Algonquin Wolves with a 57-43 semi-final victory on Feb. 28 at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre, handing the women’s basketball Wolves their first loss of the season.

The Wolves went on to win the bronze medal at the OCAA championship held that weekend at Algonquin College.

The Wolves were looking to secure a place in the gold medal game with a semi-final win against Humber.

The Wolves started forwards Mallory Katz and Libby Hirst and guards Dasia McDonald, Sydney Moore and Cianah Miller. The visiting Humber Hawks started Carina Wynter-Josephs, Kia Watt, Persia Martin-Brown, Sarah Baptie and Marley Bonnick.

The Hawks had other plans for the Wolves, as their starters came ready to hoop. Watt, Baptie and Bonnick had a combined total of 43 points. Each had double-digit points in the box score.

The Hawks made 23 points in the fourth quarter to seal their victory.

“If there’s a team to drop to, it’s probably gonna be the team that wins the whole thing,” said Jaime McLean, the head coach for the Wolves.

As it turned out, the Mohawk Mountaineers beat Humber 73-69 in the gold medal game the next day.

“It’s still a shot at a medal,” McLean said after the Wolves’ semi-final loss. “We’ve got hopefully some good rest tonight. We’ll get some time in the gym to shoot around and walk through what Fanshawe does. It’s not the scout we were hoping to be going through, but it’s what we have to do.”

“We’re going to feel our feelings after tonight,” said Wolves forward Jessica De Haan. “Then we’re gonna turn around and get ready for the bronze medal game. We’re gunning for it.”

The Wolves beat the Fanshawe Falcons 68-50 to win bronze.