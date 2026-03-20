Students show off their strength at the Wolves’ powerlifting competition

Athletes cheered each other on in a friendly contest to showcase their development and celebrate their progress in weightlifting

Winners of the women's bench press category at the Algonquin Wolves Powerlifting Competition stand at the podium on March 14. Left is Ashley Driscoll, who came in third, middle is Jasmine Hunt, who came in first, right is Chloe Pearson, who came in second.

Algonquin College students lined up to squat, bench press and deadlift at a powerlifting competition in the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre on March 14.

Divided into women’s and men’s sections, 20 competitors had three attempts at one rep in each category. The winner would be calculated by the competitor’s body-to-weight lifted ratio.

Adam Voutier, event facilitator and a past competitor, was excited for the athletes ahead of the event.

“Just look out for some guys lifting some heavy weight, and some girls putting up serious numbers,” said Voutier, who trained many of the competitors. “It’s gonna be a really fun time, and a lot of good experience, and hopefully it opens the door for some students to go and do this competitively outside with the IPF.”

The IPF, or International Powerlifting Federation, is the largest governing body for the sport.

Chloe Pearson, one of the competitors, said she was looking forward to competing with her friends in the event.

“I’m honestly just excited. All my friends are here,” she said. “It’s just nice to kind of do a competition for fun. I’ve done one official meet, but it’s kind of nice to have no pressure really, and just have fun.”

The competition began with women’s squat attempts. Jasmine Hunt took first place after squatting 285 pounds. Second place went to Mary Rose Gallagher, who squatted 270 pounds, followed by Ashley Driscoll, who squatted 240 pounds, earning third.

After her first win of the day, Hunt praised the competition and the organizers.

“I mean, I love this competition,” she said. “I think it’s a great space for people to learn and experience powerlifting. I would say it’s a lovely experience with all the coaches, all the people who set it up.”

On the men’s side in the squat competition, Sebastien Ellis won after squatting 460 pounds. Lennon Leyland-Pang came second after squatting 405 pounds, and Avery Hagley took third with 515 pounds.

Following his first win, Ellis said he was excited for himself and the accomplishments of other competitors.

“I’m really excited to go into the rest (of the competition),” he said. “I’m proud of my squat. You know, I’m proud of all the guys here. All put in their work.”

The next event of the day was bench press.

The women went first, with Hunt securing her second first-place finish after pressing 165 pounds, and Driscoll pressing 135 pounds to achieve another third-place finish. Pearson joined them on the podium, taking second place after pressing 160 pounds.

The men’s bench press champion was Ellis, pressing 350 pounds. Leyland-Pang came in second place with 260 pounds and Keenan Brewley took third by pressing 180 pounds.

To finish up the day, athletes competed in deadlifts.

Hunt three-peated the women’s competition, earning first place after lifting 325 pounds. Driscoll finished on the podium for the third time of the day, achieving second after lifting 285 pounds. Joining them on the podium for the second time was Mary Rose Gallagher, who lifted 295 pounds.

The men’s deadlifting competition had the largest number of competitors in the event with 13 entries. Darian Para finished in first place after he lifted an astounding 525 pounds. Achieving second place for the third time was Leyland-Pang, who lifted 555 pounds, the heaviest weight of the day, and following him in third place was Al-Ameen Kareem, who lifted 445 pounds.