Students punch through stress at ARC’s second boxing session with The RIG

Students and participants moved through jabs, crosses, hooks, and uppercuts on Nov. 27 with coach Julie Parker to the rhythm of the music

Julie Parker, coach and studio manager at The RIG’s Southpaw location, poses by her poster after the second boxing class on Nov. 27 at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre.

The energy inside Studio A was loud long before the music started, as students filled the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre on Nov. 27 for the ARC’s second boxing session with The RIG Boxing Gym.

The one-hour class brought students together for a music-driven workout led by Julie Parker, a coach and studio manager at The RIG’s Southpaw location. With no bags in the room, students followed Parker’s guidance as she introduced the basic punches and movements that form boxing’s foundation.

The collaboration between the ARC and The RIG began earlier in the fall after staff started looking for new fitness experiences to bring to campus.

“The ARC currently does not offer boxing as a group fitness class,” said Erika Johnston, manager of athletic operations for facilities and fitness. “I reached out to The RIG as they have built a wonderful community and I heard that the classes are amazing.”

Johnston later learned that the owner of The RIG is an Algonquin College alumna. That connection helped shape the partnership into something that felt meaningful for both sides.

“It evolved into an opportunity for a former student to give back to the current student community by helping them try something new, prioritize their health and participate in a community-oriented fitness experience,” Johnston said.

For Parker, being invited into the ARC felt like a natural extension of the work she does at the gym.

“I was super pumped,” Parker said. “This is the perfect space for it, and bringing this to the students gives us a chance to show people who love fitness an opportunity to try boxing, but also for us to bring something special to Algonquin.”

Parker began coaching at The RIG in February 2023 and now manages the Southpaw location. She focuses on making boxing accessible for beginners and starts the class with a clear explanation of the basics.

“All you really need to know is six numbers,” she said as she demonstrated the jab, cross, hooks and uppercuts. She reminded students that boxing uses the whole body even without striking a bag. “Everybody has to start somewhere, and the more you do it, the more natural it will become,” she said.

Parker said boxing helps people shut out distractions and reconnect with themselves. “It is such an incredible outlet. I would say it is one of the cheapest forms of therapy you could ask for,” she said.

Many students were trying boxing for the first time, including Calista Fernandez.

“It was great. I mean, I am exhausted. It was a workout for sure,” Fernandez said. She arrived feeling “a little nervous,” but the excitement took over quickly.

“I have been excited for it since about a month ago when Johnston told me about it,” she said.

Fernandez said she plans to come back. “If I can get childcare, absolutely.”

Johnston said she hopes to see students grow more confident as the series continues.

“This class not only provides a great workout but gives students a healthy break to focus on themselves,” she said. “This type of session can melt away stress and provide an hour just for themselves.”

The final class of the semester will happen on Dec. 16. Parker and Johnston hope interest continues to build.

“Everybody tonight was so welcoming,” Parker said. “They made me feel like part of the ARC family.”