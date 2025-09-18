Students describe their fashion heading into fall

Hear students' thoughts about the effort that goes into their daily wardrobes

A student smiling while walking past with a drink in her hand, a student walking away and a faculty member smiling with food and drink in hand.

As classes are back into full swing for many, the campus halls are once again being filled with eager students. They could be checking out the Students’ Association thrift store, hopping off the bus, or getting a workout in at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre. Everyone has their unique established look within all of these spaces.

Every outfit tells a story, requiring various levels of effort. Thrifting is a great example of achieving a stylish look with minimal labour and capital.

This is in contrast to high-effort outfits and the expensive nature of the crafting looks using designer brands.

Various outfits that fit these descriptions can be found at Algonquin College.

Sometimes, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Student Cole Moore sad “to be honest, it’s just what I’ve always worn” in reference to his day-to-day outfits

To some, like Alex Brown, another student at the college, “sweater weather can’t come soon enough…it’s always sweaters,” Brown said when asked about which piece of her wardrobe she’s excited to debut.

Although the effort put into both outfits is vastly different, Brown and Moore still possess their own unique qualities that lend them a rich aesthetic.

Why put effort into an outfit when wearing your favourite shirt puts a smile on your face, the same as going full glam does?

A coat can do just that.

“I’m excited,” said Graham Longair, a professor and data and analytics support officer at Algonquin. “I got a really nice new peacoat that I replaced my old one with.

Because at the end of the day, it really is all just about perception and portraying a certain identity to others without speech. The outfits do the talking.

Thrifting is such a useful tool for students; it has a history of success on campus. With previous public relations student-run thrifts and SA-run ones, too, it’s easier than ever to thrift yourself a brand new look.