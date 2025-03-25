Students conflicted over ‘buy Canadian’ movement

From apparel to snacks, students have several options for supporting Canadian brands on campus

The cafeteria in D Building offers a variety of Van Houtte coffee and tea options for Algonquin students.

The “buy Canadian” movement isn’t top of mind for some Algonquin College students who are mostly concerned about prices and quality of products.

The movement has gained popularity in response to the United States threatening to slap tariffs on goods from Canada and other countries.

Mariah James, an interior design student at Algonquin College, is aware of the movement, but doesn’t actively seek out Canadian-made products.

“I think that it is fair. With all the tariffs Trump has put on products, it’s only natural that it would lead to something like this,” she said.

While she sees the value in supporting Canadian businesses, she admits that price and quality are her primary concerns when making purchases.

“Where it is made isn’t a big issue for me,” she added.

Trishanna Lennon, another student in graphic design, shared a similar perspective.

“I normally do not check where something is made,” she said.

“The only thing that influences my purchase is price and quality, because I believe that is the most important.”

Daniel Pham, a hairstyling student, believes buying Canadian is important because it “helps boost the local economy and supports Canadian jobs.”

However, he admits that he doesn’t always check whether a product is made or sold by Canadian companies unless he is intentionally shopping locally.

“It’s not hard to find Canadian products in grocery stores, but for things like clothing and electronics, it’s more difficult,” he said.

All students who spoke with the Algonquin Times said Algonquin College could promote more Canadian products.

“A lot of the products in vending machines and stores are not Canadian-made,” James said.

“Algonquin cafés already sell so many non-Canadian-made products every day. I would say they should prioritize selling Canadian-made products, but not remove the other ones.”

Lennon agreed, saying, “I think it is a great idea to prioritize selling Canadian products because we are in Canada, and we should focus on selling products that are made in our country.”

Currently, some Canadian brands are available on campus, including Booster Juice, which serves freshly made smoothies and sandwiches, and Van Houtte, a well-known Canadian coffee brand.

However, many snacks, drinks and cafeteria meals come from international brands.

Although Algonquin College is filled with Canadian options, there is one American food chain that often has a lineup: Starbucks.

Some students feel that while international options should remain, more Canadian brands could be introduced if costs don’t skyrocket.

“As long as the prices are reasonable and the product quality is good,” Pham said. “It would be a good way to support local businesses and give students more options to buy locally.”

The Algonquin College bookstore Connections carries a range of Canadian-made items, including school supplies and clothing. Students looking for hoodies, T-shirts and accessories made by Canadian brands can find them here.

Meanwhile, the cafeteria offers locally sourced ingredients in some of its meal options, including dairy products and fresh produce.

James believes buying Canadian-made products could positively impact the economy and job market.

“By buying Canadian products, it creates a more local economy and helps to sustain local jobs,” she said.

The Algonquin Times has asked the college if it will be stocking more Canadian products in stores. There was no response by the Times‘ deadline.

The Government of Canada has a website where people can learn how to identify Canadian foods.