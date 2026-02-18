Stars shine and arts come alive at Algonquin’s Got Talent

Students wowed the crowd at the contest, hosted by Kiki Coe of Canada’s Drag Race, in a night full of music and laughter
Mariana Vega Andrade
Photos: Mariana Vega Andrade
February 17, 2026
Revised: February 17, 2026 8:53pm
Photo: Mariana Vega Andrade
Tobechukwu Azobobi performing at Go Talent on Feb. 12

Students took the stage at Algonquin’s Got Talent on Feb. 12 and the audience cheered with excitement for the third annual contest which showcases the college’s hidden talents.

Organizing Algonquin’s Got Talent was not without challenges, having to coordinate rehearsals and sound checks around the busy schedules of the students. The community responded enthusiastically, the show selling out with families and friends attending to support the performers.

“Everybody has something to show the world. And find the confidence to do it, because when you get up there, it’s definitely worth it. You feel supported,” said Ilana Goldfarb from the Students’ Association, emphasizing the supportive environment Algonquin’s Got Talent creates for students. She added that the SA hopes to continue the event every year.

The event showcased a variety of performances, from students who were stepping on stage for the fist time to those more experienced. Among the performers was Vex Kidd, a film and media production student who performed My Way by Frank Sinatra. He said his love for performing made participating an easy decision.

“I love performing, I love the stage. I love lights. I love music,” Kidd said. “So it was a no-brainer.”

Despite feeling nervous, Kidd said being in front of a live audience is something he truly enjoys.

“I felt very, very nervous, but also really excited and happy because I love being on stage,” he said.

He also encouraged students who feel shy about performing to take the chance.

“If you truly think you have the potential to be great, you should definitely participate,” Kidd said.

Vex Kidd performing on stage at Go Talent
Vex Kidd performing on stage at Algonquin's Got Talent. Photo credit: Mariana Vega Andrade

Another participant, Mark Salvilla, performed Say You Won’t Let Go by James Arthur and said the experience pushed him to try something new.

“I wanted to step out of my comfort zone,” Salvilla said. “And I knew my friends would come support me, so I did it for them too.”

Salvilla shared how he prepared for the stage.

“I just practised a bunch of times in my bedroom, but I chose a song that I was comfortable with too,” he said.

He added that he would gladly participate again. “I would for sure, this was really fun,” he said.

Mark Salvilla performing on stage at Go Talent.
Mark Salvilla performing on stage at Algonquin's Got Talent. Photo credit: Mariana Vega Andrade

Judges had a challenging task evaluating the performances. Avery Wise, who was one of the judges, explained there were key factors in the decision.

“I was just taking into account talent level, their confidence, if they were having fun and if they were kind of performing to the audience,” Wise said.

She also highlighted the variety of performances and the importance of the event.

“It’s such an uplifting event and something that brings different types of communities all together and that’s something truly so special,” she said.

Wise encouraged students who didn’t win to keep practicing.

“Everyone has such great talents and potential. Don’t see the fact that not winning tonight should discourage you from keeping on with your talents and your dreams,” she said.

The first place prize of $500 went to Tobechukwu Azonobi, a personal support worker student who performed Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic and whose performance stood out for his confidence and stage presence.

Azonobi said he was shocked when his name was announced as the winner. “I did not expect it at all,” he said.

For Azonobi, the recognition meant more than just winning.

“It means a lot,” he said. “I just feel very uplifted, very happy, because sometimes I second-guess myself.”

He also shared advice for students considering participating in future events. “If you’re thinking about it, just do it,” Azonobi said. “You don’t know what might happen.”

Go Talent winner Tobechukwu Azonobi poses with judges Jamaal Amir Adbari (left) Avery Wise (middle) Colin Mills (right) and host Kiki Coe (far left) after receiving his prize.
Algonquin's Got Talent winner Tobechukwu Azonobi poses with judges Jamaal Amir Adbari (left) Avery Wise (middle) Colin Mills (right) and host Kiki Coe (far left) after receiving his prize. Photo credit: provided by source

The event was hosted by Kiki Coe, who emphasized the importance of creating space for students to celebrate their talents. As an artist and a graduate of the college, she said it was rewarding to see students make time for creativity despite demanding academic schedules.

Coe said hosting Algonquin’s Got Talent allows her to meet new performers and discover emerging talent within the student community. While noting that most performances this year focused on singing, she described the overall level of talent as good.

Kiki Coe, host of Go Talent, engaging with the audience during the show.
Kiki Coe, host of Algonquin's Got Talent, engaging with the audience during the show. Photo credit: Mariana Vega Andrade

She ended the night by encouraging participants to keep learning and improving, regardless of the outcome of the competition.

“Just keep practising. Keep improving yourself and keep learning,” Coe said.

“It doesn’t matter how good you are, it doesn’t matter how famous you are, there’s still a lot of things to learn every single day. Nobody’s perfect.”

Mariana Vega Andrade

