Sports briefs: Men’s soccer Wolves continue undefeated season

University of Ottawa Gee-Gees take on Carleton Ravens at TD Place on Sunday for the annual Panda Game.

The Wolves men’s soccer team is on a tear, continuing its perfect season at George Brown College with a dominant 5-0 victory on Sunday.

Alessandro Vivolo led the way with three goals, all in the second half, while Ezekeil Nartey and Cayden McMullin contributed to the scoresheet with one goal each.

The Wolves hope to remain undefeated as they take on Centennial College at home this Sunday at 3:15 p.m. Their first head-to-head matchup this year ended in a 3-1 victory for Algonquin.

Wolves women’s soccer squad ties George Brown

The women’s soccer Wolves pelted George Brown with shots but played them to a 2-2 draw on Sunday, with all goals coming in the final 10 minutes.

Algonquin’s goals came from Jasmine Young and Kassandra Da Cruz while George Brown had contributions from Jaidyn Mathieu and Peyton Coley’s 90th minute penalty kick, securing the equalizer.

The Wolves head home and look to secure their first victory since Sept. 19 when they take on Loyalist College on Saturday at 1 p.m. They are 2-3-2 this season.

uOttawa edges Carleton in annual pigskin showdown

The uOttawa Gee-Gees have reclaimed the coveted Pedro trophy after defeating the Carleton Ravens 35-32 in the 57th edition of the historic Panda Game.

uOttawa wideout Devaughn Blackwood scored three touchdowns in a game that saw several lead changes. Both teams put their high-powered offence on display for a near-capacity TD Place, totaling nearly 1,000 yards of offence between the two.

A Gee-Gees field goal with one minute remaining was the deciding factor. The Gee-Gees improved their record to 4-2 while Carleton fell to 0-5.

The Panda Game has seen uOttawa take the crown 39 times in its history while Carleton has won 18 times, most recently in last year’s edition.

Both teams are back in action Saturday, with the Gee-Gees on the road against York and Carleton hosting Western.

Ottawa Senators win season opener on the road

The Ottawa Senators began their season on a high note on Saturday with a 3-2 victory over their provincial rival Toronto Maple Leafs.

Leading the way with a goal and an assist was Thomas Chabot, who was recently named captain following the controversial off-season departure of Brady Tkachuk. Claude Giroux added two assists and Linus Ullmark stood out, saving 27 of 29 shots.

For the Leafs, Kirill Marchenko scored his first goal after a recent trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets, while captain Auston Matthews also potted his first of the season.

The Senators get back in action Monday night in Boston for their second game of the season while the Maple Leafs host the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. The next edition of the Battle of Ontario will take place Jan. 20 in Ottawa.