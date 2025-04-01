Singing along with Monique Messier

Algonquin College's most talented student gives insight into her music, influences and performances before opening for Andrew Hyatt

After winning the most recent Algonquin’s Got Talent and placing third in Ontario’s Got Talent, Monique Messier opened for Andrew Hyatt on March 28 at the Observatory.

Growing up in Brazil, Messier’s sound has become a melting pot of her biggest influences, from Brazilian music to Western folk artists. With all the momentum behind her, Messier is only beginning her career in the music scene.

A day before taking the stage, the singer sat down with the Algonquin Times for an exclusive interview.

How are you feeling after these last two months of talent show successes and performances?

Honestly, it feels like a dream. I love performing so much and I’m so happy I’m tapping into it again.

The greatest thing about being a performer, artist and songwriter is the ability to see the power of music actually happening.

When I step off the stage, people come up to say how they connected to my lyrics and how they felt the same way. It is so fulfilling and gratifying. It’s a great vessel for emotion.

How did this collaboration with Andrew Hyatt come about?

After performing at Algonquin’s Got Talent and Ontario’s Got Talent, the Students’ Association reached out with this opportunity and asked if I’d be interested in opening for his show.

Of course, I said yes immediately. I was so excited!

I really admire Andrew’s ability to tell a story through his music. I’m beyond grateful for the chance to not only perform but also to watch and learn from him up close.

Is there a difference performing for a talent show compared to a concert?

With a talent show, my main goal is to showcase my skills. I’m being judged on technical ability, performance and stage presence. There’s a structure to it, and I’m performing with the mindset of earning a spot or a title.

Opening for a concert is a whole different energy. It’s about setting the mood for the night, getting the audience engaged and creating an experience that flows into the main act. There’s more freedom to connect with the crowd in a natural way.

With talent shows, I’m providing entertainment. With concerts, I’m living in the moment, feeling what the audience feels and building a more intimate bond.

For people who may not have seen you perform, how would you describe yourself as an artist?

I make music that feeds the heart and soul. My sound blends pop, rock and folk with acoustic influences and emotional lyrics.

I like to think of it as music for the over-thinkers, the ones who feel deeply and anyone who has ever been told they’re too sensitive.

Was music something that immediately spoke to you as a kid?

It immediately spoke to me. I just felt like music had something so special and it called to me from a very early age. Ever since I could talk, I started singing.

Performing and being on stage has been a part of my life forever. Also, having a mom who’s a singer and I could watch her perform on stage was super fulfilling for me.

I love everything that has to do with performing arts and music.

Is it special performing at Algonquin College for you as a student of the school?

Performing in front of friends and family is so comforting to me. I love it when I’m on stage and I can see my people there. I’m able to connect more with the audience when there is someone I love, someone I know and someone who knows me on a deeper level.

Every time I’m on stage, I see my mom, my dad, my brother and my friends and it makes my heart feel happy.

What can the fans expect this time?

This time, the audience can expect a mix of original songs and some covers of songs that I love dearly. My goal is to get everyone’s emotion engines going so that by the time Sully Burrows and Andrew Hyatt take the stage, the energy is already flowing.

I’ve been putting a lot of thought into making this set feel special, not just in the music, but in the way it’s presented. I want it to feel like stepping into a moment of growth and renewal, almost like watching a flower bloom.