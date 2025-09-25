Politicians and performing arts come together for sold-out cultural event in the Algonquin Commons Theatre

Breaking boundaries through song and dance? The Palette of Cultures aims to accomplish just that.

Every nation has its own unique cultural heritage and history.

But it’s not every day that you see cultures from across the world come together on the same stage for a night of global cultural celebration in a sold-out show.

Well, that is exactly what happened on Sept. 20 at the Algonquin Commons Theatre.

The stage came to life with music, colourful outfits and rhythmic dancing from performers, who shared a piece of themselves with people in the packed crowd.

The audience clapped wildly as each performance came to an end and the lights died down. The majority of the crowd stayed seated with their eyes fixed to the front until the very last moment as the theatre drapes closed.

The Palette of Cultures showcase featured performances from Indonesian folk dance, Brazilian Samba and Japanese Taiko drums, to Yue opera singers coming all the way from China.

Canadian Senator Yuen Pau Woo and former senator Victor Oh organized the event with the goal of bringing the world together again through cultural expression.

“Tensions have been flared, and people forget that we share the world,” said Oh. “We need to work together to build a better world for the next generation.”

“We have over 20 ambassadors that are going to be here today, and close to 40 embassies participated. It’s very touching. People realize that diversity and multiculturalism can work to bring the world together again.”

Adrian Harewood, a Carleton University journalism professor and former CBC anchor, cracked a few jokes as he helped guide the audience through the event as the host.

Harewood said events like the Palette of Cultures are critical in difficult times.

“We are living in a very tumultuous time in history. A time where it seems as if we are increasingly becoming polarized in our communities, but also in the global community,” said Harewood.

“Moments like these are truly important because it reminds us of our collective humanity.”

The Palette of Cultures showcase was also endorsed by Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The event was filled with talented artists. George Sapounidis (better known as Chairman George) is a multi-lingual singer whose performance featured short displays of songs in 12 different languages.

Two acclaimed Yue opera artists were also featured. Wu Feng Hua and Chen Fei performed a tragic love story called The Butterfly Lovers. An English translated script of the story was also displayed on a projector screen behind the artists throughout the show.

This was the first Palette of Cultures event, but the organizers of the event hinted there may be many more to come after seeing the success of this first event selling out the entire theatre.