SLiDESHOW Episode 1: PoPTikR

Hey! Welcome to SLiDESHOW! Your hosts Alfred Carreon and David Green are two students from the Algonquin College Journalism program running you through the ins-outs and behind the scenes of the SLiDE [Service Learning in Design and Engineering] lab.

In this episode, we’re talking about PoPTikR, a growing app that helps bring more local Canadian businesses into the spotlight. You also get a sneak peek into the SLiDE Lab where all the magic happens!



Hope you enjoy this episode and continue to listen to the SLiDESHOW podcast and all the good the students and teachers are doing for small businesses. If you would like to hear more about the SLiDESHOW, please follow the Algonquin Times and CKDJ, our home radio station, for more