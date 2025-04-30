Planes and passions take off in aircraft maintenance technician program

Algonquin College students are learning while surrounded by history inside a working hangar at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum

A Piper Apache used by Algonquin College aircraft maintenance students at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum on April 10, 2025.

In a hangar tucked away at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, the hum of aircraft engines and the sound of tools clinking against metal fill the air.

For students in Algonquin College’s aircraft maintenance technician (AMT) program, this is more than just a workspace — it’s where their dreams take flight.

The partnership between the college and the museum is one of the key elements that sets the AMT program apart, blending classroom theory with hands-on learning in an environment surrounded by history. But, as with any partnership, there are challenges.

Since 2016, the AMT program has operated as a two-year course after previously offering only one year of study. Program coordinator Daniel Maslow says the change came with growing pains.

“We outgrew the space,” said Maslow. “The museum was fine when we were just doing theory in the first year, but now that we have more hands-on components, we need a bigger facility.”

Although the museum’s hangar gives students access to aircraft from Canada’s aviation history, its location — a 34-minute drive from Algonquin’s main campus — can be a hurdle.

“It’s tough getting there for some people, especially those who live farther out,” said Maslow.

For student Caleb Rampley-Starr, the commute isn’t an issue.

“For me, the museum works better because I live two kilometres away,” he said. “But I know a lot of people don’t live too close, so overall, the college would work better for the majority. But for me, the museum is perfect.”

Though hands-on training is essential, Maslow says it’s not always as thrilling as people think.

“Honestly, it’s not the most glamorous part of the program,” he said. “But we spend a lot of time teaching students about the process — the importance of understanding what went wrong when aircraft incidents happen and how to prevent them.”

He says the program puts a strong focus on history, from the early days of aviation to modern advancements.

“Aviation has come a long way. In the beginning, people died just trying to learn to fly,” said Maslow. “We’ve learned a lot from accidents, and that’s how we continue to improve. It’s not sexy, but it’s necessary.”

Rampley-Starr, who used to do mechanical work on his car, says moving into aircraft maintenance felt like a natural progression.

“I’ve always liked planes. I used to do maintenance and mechanic stuff on my car, so two and two made four,” he said. “The most exciting things are probably the labs because you do hands-on stuff and it’s a lot more fun than sitting in class for hours on end just listening and taking notes.”

The program’s strict structure can be intense, with attendance and project completion tied directly to accreditation.

“You have to meet specific criteria to pass,” said Maslow. “If you miss even one project or fall short of the required attendance, you can’t get accredited and that means more time spent in apprenticeship after graduation.”

Student Chloe Clemens says the workload can be tough.

“We’ve got a lot of classes to juggle and that’s a challenge,” she said. “But when we get to work on the planes, it makes it all worth it. Plus, there’s a lot of money in aviation and you get to work on cooler things than cars.”

For some students, the path to the program came from a personal passion.

“I had a great affinity for planes. I love planes and I had no clue what else to do with my life, so I decided to make my hobby my job,” said Kit Senez. “Coming to the museum is the coolest part — lots of hands-on stuff and I get to work with airplanes up close.”

Like others, Senez says attendance is a major challenge.

“The class hours are definitely the hardest part,” he said. “You can only miss five per cent of the program.” Still, he’s happy with the experience overall. “Aside from that, I’m pretty happy with how the program’s going and how they’re teaching.”

Sebastian Ouillard agrees.

“The most challenging part is probably showing up to the classes because they count your hours, so it gets a little hard keeping a consistent schedule, especially when you’re trying to balance it with your personal life,” he said.

But, like the others, he finds the hands-on work rewarding.

“The most exciting part would be to actually get to apply your skills at the hangar.”

While the college gives students a solid theoretical foundation, the museum offers something more unique: a direct connection to aviation history.

“Being surrounded by all the planes here, it’s just amazing,” said Ouillard. “You don’t get that kind of experience at college.”

Maslow echoes the sentiment.

“It’s not just about fixing planes. It’s about understanding their legacy and how they fit into the bigger picture of aviation,” he said.

When it comes to favourite aircraft, the students all have their picks.

“I like big planes, so probably the Buffalo,” said Rampley-Starr.

“Probably the Buffalo, the very large yellow one — it’s a search and rescue plane, it’s really cool,” said Ouillard.

Clemens prefers the quirky ones.

“I like all the small ones with quirky names. There are a lot of animal ones like Beaver and Chipmunk.”

Senez is drawn to the DC-9.

“There are some Second World War and First World War-era aircraft, but definitely the giant airliner DC-9 is probably my favourite.”

The program is also preparing for growth. With the recent opening of a new Porter Airlines facility in Ottawa, Maslow says the future is promising.

“We’ve started a partnership with Porter and we’re looking to grow together,” he said. “Porter needs more technicians and we’re providing them with skilled graduates ready to join the workforce.”

Some students think a bit more time in the program could help.

“Two years feels a little short for everything we’re learning,” said Ouillard. “Some subjects feel a little cramped and the time balance between classes is a bit unbalanced.”

Clemens agrees.

“Maybe if it was spread out a bit more — even a half-year longer or another semester — I think it’d be easier.”

Even with its challenges, the aircraft maintenance technician program at Algonquin College offers a unique and valuable opportunity for students who are passionate about aviation. For those like Rampley-Starr, Clemens, Senez and Ouillard, the chance to work with aircraft from all over the world, including historic planes, makes it all worthwhile.

In a hangar filled with historic aircraft, these students are writing about the future of aviation — one bolt, one lesson, one Buffalo at a time.