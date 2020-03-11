North Korea launches two unidentified projectiles

Local

CTV News Twelve trains entered the O-Train Confederation Line Monday morning – one train short of the required 13 trains for adequate levels of service during peak hours. OC Transpo described the 13 trains as “full service” but the number has dropped to as low as six in recent weeks. Trains now run every five minutes during the morning rush. John Manconi, the transportation services general manager, promised that these new trains will not replace the supplementary bus services.

National

Global News Construction work resumed on March 2 at the gas pipeline in British Columbia. The protests and blockades have stopped following a proposed arrangement between the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs and the federal and provincial governments. Protesters, however, will maintain the blockade to the south of Montreal until the Mohawks receive more clarification on the proposed arrangements.

International

The New York Times North Korea launched two unidentified short-range missiles on Monday. The missile was launched from a small east-coast town called Wonsan and flew 149 miles before landing in the waters near Japan. It was the country’s first weapons test since Nov. 28, and it came following the firing of one of Kim Jong-un’s closest aids, Ri Man-gon. The firing was due to Kim’s dissatisfaction of Ri’s anti-epidemic strategies in North Korea.