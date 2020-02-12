Mayor submits letter demanding clarity on payments for LRT

Local:

Ottawa Citizen – Mayor Jim Watson has filed a letter to the Rideau Transit Group asking them to provide quarterly updates for the city’s August and September payment to the Rideau Transit Maintenance. The mayor and various council members have expressed their frustration about not knowing what the $4.5-million payment to the RTG was about. They will be withholding their payments until the mayor, council and citizens understand what is happening.

National:

Financial Post – Police have arrested a group of Wet’suwet’en land protesters who were trying to protect their land from being damaged due to the GasLink pipeline that will run through their territory. The $6.6-billion coastal GasLink project spans over 670 km that carries natural gas from Dawson Creek, B.C., through Wet’suwet’en land and all the way to Kitimat, which is located on the northwestern B.C. coast.

Global:

Global News – China has disclosed that there have been new cases of coronavirus on a Japanese cruise ship. The operator of the cruise ship, which was quarantined in Yokohama, Japan is said to have found 66 more cases aboard his ship. This is in addition to the 70 they had found earlier. Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said that the Japanese government is planning to test all 3,711 passengers and crew aboard the Diamond Princess which means they will remain on board until further notice.