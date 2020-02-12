Early morning fire destroys pub in Metcalfe

Local:

CBC: Firefighters received a call about a fire in Metcalfe at the Main Bar and Grill in the early morning of Feb. 10. They arrived around 1 a.m. to find the pub ablaze. It took over three hours to finally put out the fire. It became more difficult to put out the blaze when the front of the building collapsed. The damages are estimated to be around $400,000.

National:

CNN: Fragments of a Tyrannosaurus skull were found by John de Groot, a farmer and palaeontologist, when he was on a hike near Hays, Alberta. Named the Thanatotheristes degrootorum, it is estimated to be 2.5 million years older than the Tyrannosaurus Rex, and is the first Tyrannosaurus to be found in Canada in 50 years. “The jawbone was an absolutely stunning find,” said De Groot. “We knew it was special because you could clearly see the fossilized teeth.”

Global:

NY Times: The death toll of the Coronavirus has officially passed 1,000 people, while the number of infected people has passed 42,000. Many Chinese cities remain like ghost towns, leading to an expected drop in production of many goods. “It’s like Europe in medieval times,” said Joerg Wuttke, the president of the European Chamber of Commerce in China. President Xi Jinping made his first appearance to the public, after criticism that he had been “aloof” while the public voiced discontent with the government’s trouble with containing the virus.