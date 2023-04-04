Spring open house attracts more than 3,000 visitors

Visitors checking out the booths located in the Marketplace Food Court in D-Building. Photo credit: Blaire Waddell

Algonquin College was filled with smiles on April 1 as future students filled the cafeteria talking to professors and staff about programs and activities during the spring open house.

“With everyone registered I would say we have 2,200 for the event but not everyone registers. It is hard to gauge everyone who walks through the doors, but I am going to say with today we have anywhere between 3,000 to 4,000 people who have attended,” said Anne Kalil, manager of recruitment, during the open house.

Throughout the day, both people could attend campus tours, visit classrooms and apply for programs, making it a bustling hub of activities.

Nicholas Veens travelled seven hours to talk to professors about the business agriculture program. After finishing the program, he hopes to take over his dad’s apple orchard.

“I grew up on an apple orchard and I plan to own it after my dad retires. The college is seven hours away, but it seems nice and it’s in the capital and everything is conveniently close,” said Veens

Professor Rod Delcourt of the accounting programs mentioned that the open house had been fairly steady for him.

It was “not so overwhelming all at once, but there has been a steady flow of one at a time,” said Delcourt

Over 434 programs are offered at Algonquin College and Dawson Shirley is interested in the firefighting program.

“The helping and assisting-other-people aspect I love. I have always wanted to be a firefighter for a long time. All of the hands-on, technical parts and equipment I enjoy,” said Shirley.

College staff were spread throughout the campus always willing to lend a helping hand to visitors who were lost and had questions about the event.