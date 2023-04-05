Progressive Conservatives in P.E.I projected back for another term

Local

​​CTV News: A vote regarding a tax grant worth $13 million to build an airport hotel has ended in a tie at the finance and corporate services committee.

Because the vote ended in a tie it will now rise to the council for consideration on April 12.

Six Ottawa city councillors voted in favour of the grant. Mayor Mark Sutcliffe plus five others voted against it.

“I want to be clear, it is not because I don’t support the airport,” Sutcliffe said. “It’s not because I don’t believe in economic development. It is not because I don’t support staff. It is because I don’t believe in this type of funding model.”

Those in favour of adding a hotel near the airport hope it would improve the viability of the airport and make it a hub like in Toronto and Montreal, therefore, bringing more people to Ottawa.

National

Global News: Premier of Prince Edward Island Dennis King, is projected to get another term in office after Monday’s provincial election.

This will be King’s second term in office. King’s first term started in 2019 and was marked by issues regarding COVID-19.

The leader of the Progressive Conservatives campaigned and debated hard over issues regarding health care and housing.

The party won more seats this election than the previous one and will now hold a projected 22 out of 27 potential seats. If the results hold, that would be a gain of seven seats from election to election.

International

CBS News: The men’s basketball NCAA March Madness has ended with the UConn Huskies defeating San Diego State in the finals 76-59 in Houston, Texas.

Coming into the tournament, UConn was a fourth seed. They went on a strong run, including an upset 82-52 win over Gonzaga in the Elite Eight.

San Diego State was a fifth seed and had a strong run coming into the finals with a big upset win over number one seed Alabama in the Sweet 16. Many predicted Alabama to win the tournament.

The Huskies run to the championship, including six wins en route to their fifth national championship.