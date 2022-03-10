Russia bombs maternity hospital, Ukrainian officials say

Local News

CTV News: Ontario announced that mask mandates will end on March 21. Masking will be up to individuals, but the province will no longer require it in schools, restaurants, bars, gyms and movie theaters. Furthermore, individuals exposed to COVID-19 in their own household will no longer have to isolate. “We are now learning to live with and manage COVID-19 for the long term,” said Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health. All provincial COVID-19 public health measures are expected to end on April 27.

National News

CBC News: The truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash has lost his bid to stay in Canada. In April 2018, Jaskirat Singh Sidhu drove through a stop sign near Tisdale, Sask. and crashed into the Humboldt Broncos team bus killing 16 people and injuring 13 others. Sidhu, a Canadian permanent resident, is set to be deported back to India once he is finished serving his sentence. His lawyer has confirmed they will be appealing the decision in federal court.

International News

National Post: Russia bombed a Ukrainian maternity hospital amid ceasefire, according to Ukrainian authorities. The attack took place in Mariupol where a ceasefire was in place in order to allow residents from this and other cities to flee the war zone. According to Ukrainian authorities, 17 people were wounded. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted about this “atrocity,” pointing out that there are still “people, children under the wreckage.” In response to the accusations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said “Russian forces do not fire on civilian targets.”