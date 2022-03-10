The Alumni Project: Episode Two

On this episode of The Alumni Project, a series dedicated to following the lives of proud Algonquin graduates, we sat down with Elaine Kicknosway to hear about her inspiring journey and momentous contributions to the Indigenous community.

At Algonquin College, we strive for an inclusive and representative community with plentiful resources. The Mamidosewin Centre is an establishment founded to offer support and empowerment to the Indigenous students of Algonquin College who are entering the next phase of their lives after graduation.

https://www.algonquincollege.com/mamidosewin/

Check out their website for more information.