Rideau Canal Skateway to temporarily close due to mild weather

Local News

CBC News: The National Capital Commission announced the Rideau Canal was closed effective at 10 p.m. Wednesday night due to mild weather conditions, which has affected the ice. The NCC, that manages the skate way announced that red flags will be hoisted, and all the entry points will be closed. “The closure will help preserve the ice so it can be reopened as soon as possible,” said the commission.

National News

CBC News: The Vancouver Canucks announced Thursday afternoon that they hired former Hockey Canada women’s Olympic gold medalist Cami Granato, as an assistant general manager. Granato, formerly a pro scout for the National Hockey League’s newest franchise the Seattle Kraken, spent ample time in Vancouver’s Rogers Arena in search of talent for the league’s newest team. “Cammi is a tremendous leader and has earned the respect of the hockey world. She has a great mind for the game and experience and influence at all levels,” said Jim Rutherford, the Canucks president of hockey operations, in a statement.

International News

CTV News: Marinella Beretta’s body was found in a chair in the living room of her home in Northern Italy, two years after her death reported CNN affiliate SkyTg24 on Monday. The cause of Beretta’s death is unknown according to Francesca Manfredi, a Como city hall press officer. The medical examiner reported she died sometime toward the end of 2019, based on the extent of the decomposition.