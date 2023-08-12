Maui wildfire death toll grows

International News:

CNN: The death toll from the Hawaii wildfires has risen to 80, Maui county officials said in an update late Friday, as firefighters continued work to contain fires on the island. Government officials are launching a review of the state’s emergency response, as residents criticized relief efforts as insufficient and records indicated that emergency sirens weren’t activated at the state or county level during the wildfires, though alerts were sent to cellphones and broadcast networks

Local News:

Ottawa Citizen: Ottawa police are appealing for witnesses following a recent collision at the intersection of St. Laurent Boulevard and Montreal Road. The crash, which involved two vehicles, resulted in the deaths of two men aged 41 and 44. A woman also sustained life-threatening injuries. First responders were dispatched to the scene at 12:25 a.m., where they encountered both vehicles on fire. Firefighters engaged in a swift rescue operation, and the intersection remained closed for hours. Authorities urge anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

National News:

Postmedia: The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has released its report on a plane crash that occurred on Dec. 5, 2022, when a Cessna 150G crashed into the median of Highway 401 near Bainsville, Ont. The report suggests weather conditions at the time of the flight may have played a role in the crash. The investigation noted the engine did not show signs of catastrophic failure, but due to the extensive engine damage, it couldn’t be determined if the carburetor heat system was on or functioning properly. Weather data indicated conditions that could lead to ice buildup in the carburetor, potentially affecting engine performance.

.







