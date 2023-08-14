Show your skills at soccer camp

Soccer camp is a time to show your talent. Photo credit: Hunter Miller

The Men’s Varsity soccer team is holding a Talent ID camp ahead of tryouts, the Algonquin Wolves have announced.

The Talent ID camp is a chance for you to show off your skills to the recruitment staff ahead of the actual tryouts this September.

Students believe by attending the early camp, they can leave an impression before the open tryouts begin in the fall.

“I am looking forward to getting out there ahead of the other players to make the coaches notice me,” says Marc Jones, an Algonquin College student.

With varsity sports on the horizon for the Algonquin Wolves, students are excited to have sports back up and going again on campus.

“I myself am not going to be trying out for a varsity team, but I am glad were getting to the point of having sports back on campus,” says Rebecca Kyle, a Business student at Algonquin College.

The camp is open to all Algonquin College students who are registered for the Fall 2023 semester. Those who are interested need to fill out a player registration form before attending.

The Men’s Soccer Talent ID camp will take place on Aug. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at Z Building on the Woodroffe Campus.

For any information about varsity sports, you can visit the Algonquin College Athletics website https://www.algonquinwolves.com/landing/index