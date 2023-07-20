Grad brings skills back for Summerfest

Flowers in Algonquin's N-building courtyard garden this summer Photo credit: Thomas Gordon

Algonquin College alumna Breanna Deveau and her company, Floral Reef Designs, hosted a DIY floral crown workshop as part of the college’s annual July Summerfest.

Deveau started her company in 2012 in North Gower, Ont., after graduating from Algonquin College’s floral design program. Floral Reef Designs specializes in creating custom floral designs for weddings, events, public and private workshops, and monthly bouquet subscriptions.

“Students can learn some new skills to be able to make their own flower crown,” says Deveau.

She said she uses flowers which dry well so students would be able to dry it and wear it again.

Algonquin College’s Summerfest allows students to enjoy events around campus and take some time to unwind. Held in the Ishkodewan Courtyard, it’s a way for students to help relieve their mid-semester stress and participate in activities.

“I’m absolutely glad I came,” said Shelby Johnston, an early childhood education student at Algonquin College.

Algonquin College hosts a variety of events throughout the year and students are grateful to have the option to participate in activities.

“I like that the college holds events like this and that they’re different events than what I am usually used to,” says Kim Walsh, a student at Algonquin College. “Plus, now I have a floral crown to show off.”

For a full list of events, visit https://www.algonquincollege.com/studentsupportservices/events/