Tornadoes hit Ottawa suburb

Local News:

Ottawa Citizen: On July 13, two tornadoes touched down in Barrhaven, according to Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project.

The tornadoes were classified as weak, but there was tree damage reported and wind speeds were estimated at 125 km/h and 115 km/h.

The Northern Tornadoes Project said it aims to better detect tornado occurrence throughout Canada.

National News:

Sportsnet: Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. defeated Julio Rodriguez at T-Mobile field to win the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby.

In 2019, Guerrero Jr. hit a record 91 home runs. This year, he hit 72 over the wall – travelling a combined 29,390 feet. Guerrero Jr. winning the derby put him and his father, Vladimir Guerrero, into history; making them the only father-son duo to ever win the Home Run Derby.

International News:

CBC News: The Barbie movie is spending millions to promote the film. Mattel continues to promote Barbie and has joined forces with companies such as Forever 21, Gap. and Primark, who have designed official clothing lines for “Barbie”. Make up, sets, and luggage are also being released.