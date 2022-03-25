Elections Ontario voting booth being held in the Student Commons

Samantha Ranger, a host, sits at the Student Commons voting booth at Algonquin College. Photo credit: Griffin Waller

Students now have the opportunity to participate in the provincial voter registration month by registering at the booth, located in the Student Commons here at Algonquin College.

The next election will be held Thursday, June 2, to elect members of the provincial parliament to serve in the forty-third Parliament of Ontario.

Samantha Ranger, a host at the Student Commons booth is participating in a tour that has been active for two weeks, made up of five teams having visited Kingston, Brockville and Cornwall, now landing here in Ottawa.

This week they also visited University of Ottawa and will be at Algonquin College Friday, March 25.

“As for next week, we are still unsure where we’ll go,” said Ranger.

According to Elections Canada, a study in 2019 showed that out of 369,000 eligible 18-year-olds, only 121,000 were registered to vote, covering 33 per cent.

Younger electors were also less likely to say they were registered, 64 per cent, with 25 and older landing at 92 per cent, said Elections Canada.

Andrew Gottschalk, an electrical engineering technician student here at Algonquin College, as well as Aleksei Batrakov, an applied arts and technology student, both intend to vote at the upcoming election.

“Yes, we both hope to vote in the election,” said Gottschalk, being aware of the booth on campus.

You can participate in weekly voting games at settlethedebate.ca. And you can also register to vote online here at Elections Ontario.