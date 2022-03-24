More than half of Canadians are worrying about the price of food

Local

Ottawa Citizen: Three men were stabbed in the ByWard Market around 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning as they left a bar. The stabbings occurred during a fight between two groups of people. Ottawa Police Services are asking witnesses to contact them.

National

Global News: An Ipsos poll commissioned by Global News found that 60 per cent of Canadians are worried they cannot afford to feed their families amidst rising inflation. CEO of Ipsos Public Affairs, Darrell Bricker, said prices are now the issue Canadians worry about the most, above health care and climate change.

International

CBC: Former US Secretary of State Madelaine Albright died on March 23, 2022, at age 84. Albright was Secretary of State from 1997 to 2001 in the Bill Clinton administration. She was the first woman to serve in the role.